Another Place: Another Space is an exhibition from the Lighthouse View Artist Collective (LVAC), an artists’ co-operative who previously had a Seaham studio.

They use a variety of media to create multiple art genres. The group was formed in 2014 and this is its first public exhibition. The artists range from very experienced practitioners to new and emerging creative talents, including many who are self-taught.

All of the artists are from the north east, with the majority living in and around Wearside.

Another Place: Another Place exhibition. Some of the artists gather at ACW’s exhibition space.

The exhibition, which runs until Saturday, June 11, was the idea of artist Ken Lockwood, who co-ordinates the co-operative.

Ken was a miner before going to work part-time at Durham University, which gave him time to develop his artistic practice.

He said: “The exhibition is the work of 20 artists and we wanted to celebrate the diversity of our group and focus on their creative talents. The exhibition features several art forms including abstract, glass, ceramics, college and sculpture.

“Many of our artists have a disability or a condition and I suppose in a way we’re almost accidentally disabled-led, but we’re in inclusive, welcoming and supporting group who try to encourage each other as best we can.

“I just gave them the title of Another Place: Another Space and let them get on with it as a theme. We wanted them to have a wide brief, and it’s been interesting to see the different responses we’ve had.

“It’s taken about 12 months to pull the exhibition together and we’re delighted with the results.”

Matt Blyth, culture and heritage officer at ACW explained: “We’re thrilled to be hosting LVAC’s first public exhibition and to be helping more local artists to have their work displayed.

Artist Angela Sandwith alongside some of her work at Arts Centre Washington.

“The diversity of the different art forms and artists who make up the LV artists cooperative means that there really is something for everyone in this exhibition. We have been extremely impressed by the talent, ingenuity and quality of the art work produced for this exhibition.”

The exhibition is free to enter. For more information, go to www.artscentrewashington.co.uk.