Northern Sinfonia brings Beethoven, Bach, Mozart and more to The Fire Station

The orchestra, which performs at the Royal Albert Hall this month as part of BBC Proms, will begin a new season at the The Fire Station this autumn.
Music lovers can save up to 20% on tickets by signing up to an early-bird multi-buy package for a season of four performances.
The first performance is on Thursday, October 6 when principal violinist Kyra Humphreys will lead the orchestra.
It includes Haydn and features cellist Steffan Morris as the soloist in Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme. It closes with two Italian-inspired works bringing Mediterranean warmth and sunshine to an autumn evening.
On Thursday, December 1, RNS gives a taste of Christmas with a candle-lit concert led by their principal conductor Dinis Sousa. Featuring classical festive favourites alongside spiritual music from Bach, Purcell and Pärt, “the lights will be low but spirits will undoubtedly be high”.
Thursday, February 16, 2023 brings Mozart violin concertos from Alina Ibragimova, who also directs “as we get ready to party like it’s 1779.”
The season’s final concert is on Thursday, May 11, when RNS leader Maria Wlosczowska plays Beethoven’s Violin Concerto and his Cavatina.
Tamsin Austin, venue director for The Fire Station said “Royal Northern Sinfonia never fail to thrill and astound me with their stunning musicianship. We are so lucky to have them as our region’s chamber orchestra.
“Hearing them in the perfect acoustic of The Fire Station and at close quarters in such an intimate space is a truly immersive experience. We would love people to fix these wonderful, world class, quarterly concerts in their calendar now and join us regularly for some musical magic.
“We hope our multi-buy offer will encourage people to enjoy the full array of musicianship within the orchestra. We know it will be a memorable series of concerts and we wanted to make it as affordable as possible.”
For further information, or to book and save up to 20% on a multi-buy package or any tickets for the programme, please go to www.thefirestation.org.uk.