The Canadian band will be at The Fire Station Auditorium on High Street West on Wednesday, November 23.

Cowboy junkies have been admired for many years for their carefully chosen cover versions of songs, including their million selling 1998 album The Trinity Session,

The gig is part of a UK and Ireland tour promoting their new album, Songs of the Recollection, which has also been critically acclaimed.

The album features covers of nine songs, both newly recorded and curated from previous albums.

They include tracks originally written and recorded by The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, The Cure, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Gram Parsons, Gordon Lightfoot and Vic Chesnutt.

Cowboy Junkies are a Canadian alternative country / blues / folk rock band. The group was formed in Toronto in 1985 by the Timmins siblings: singer Margo Timmins, guitarist-songwriter Michael Timmins and drummer Peter Timmins, with bass player Alan Anton completing the quartet.

The band emerged after first performing publicly in the clubs of Toronto. They have continued to tour North America, Europe, Japan and Australia ever since, with extensive North American and European tours following album releases in 2002 and 2004.

Michael Timmins said: “Our goal has always been to create music that took hold of the listener the way that this music took hold of us.

"These are some of the songs and some of the artists that found their way into our lives and eventually into our repertoire over the past 50 years.”

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, said: “We are delighted to welcome Cowboy Junkies to Sunderland for the first time to perform their greatest hits as well as epic songs from their brand new album, Songs of the Recollection.

“The band have an instantly recognisable, unique and reflective sound – a compelling combination of folk, Americana, blues and rock that is as fresh today as it was in the late 80s and early 90s when they first burst on to the scene.”