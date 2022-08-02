Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Rowing Club’s men’s squad, based in South Hylton, took the title in a one-kilometre race in an impressive time of four minutes and four seconds, a comfortable seven seconds ahead of Derwent Rowing club in second place.

The veteran quartet was made up of Simon Adamson, Keith Richardson, Glenn Hall and Peter Harrison. It is the first time a Sunderland crew has won a medal at the national masters championships.

The coxless team led from early on and crossed the line with a commanding lead. Opposition rowers included crews from across the UK and Ireland.

Rowing British Masters champions, Sunderland's coxless four.

The championships took place at the National Watersports Centre at Holme Pierrepoint in Nottingham. This was followed by success in the Talkin Tarn Regatta in Cumbria with wins in the coxless quad, masters eight and women's coxed quads.

It adds further sporting prowess to Wearside after footballer Jill Scott’s role in the Women’s European Championships and boxer Josh Kelly’s latest victory.

The club’s head coach Chris Webb is delighted that hard work has paid off and hopes to encourage others to try the sport for themselves.

Chris said: “It's a fantastic achievement, the guys in the masters squad have been working hard all year taking part in competitions across the country and have really stepped on. This is a great reward for that hard work.

The women's coxed quads have also had recent success.

“It’s a brilliant sport which you can compete in or just do for fun and taking part doesn't depend on age or physical ability. A fantastic way to keep fit, stay active and meet new people.”

Sunderland Rowing Club is open to people from a wide range of ages and abilities wishing to “take part in one Great Britain’s most successful sports in a friendly environment”, as well as those wishing to compete at a higher level.

For the less competitive there is a recreational squad, helping people keep fit and take part in a fun new sport.

As well as normal recreational sessions there are short races and skills in stable boats and a relaxed environment.