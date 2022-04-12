A visitor's guide to Sunderland's Fire Station venue: Where to park, eat and drink and how to get show tickets

Sunderland’s newest music, arts and culture space, the Fire Station, opened towards the back end of 2021 and has already hosted acts as varied as soul and funk band Smoove and Turrell and the Royal Northern Sinfonia, with britpop pioneers Saint Etienne and London based art-electronic act Public Service Broadcasting set to be coming to Wearside this year.

How can I get tickets to events at The Fire Station?

All event tickets are available to buy through the venue’s website, with all booking handled by Sunderland Culture. Tickets can also be bought directly from the touring artists’ websites.

The Fire Station Auditorium.

Where can I park for Sunderland’s Fire Station?

There is no on-site car park, but the Bridges and St Mary’s car parks are only a five-minute walk away.

Anyone looking to use public transport is in luck, with both Sunderland station and Park Lane Interchange less than a ten-minute walk away.

Which restaurants are nearby for before shows?

Sunderland’s Cultural Quarter has seen a huge rejuvenation in recent years, with plenty of dining options now available nearby. One of Sunderland’s top restaurants, Aperitif, is a mere three doors down the road, while those looking for Tapas and burgers should look no further than Mexico 70 and 2 Church Lane across the street.

The same stretch of road starts with The Peacock, which offers food and drink from Thursday until Sunday each week, while two Indian restaurants – Moti Raj and Spice Empire – are less than a minute away.

Which pubs and bars are best for before and after a show?

In addition to the previously mentioned Peacock and sister site The Engine Rooms, there are a host of options for event goers to have a couple of drinks either side of a show.