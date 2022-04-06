Saint Etienne announce gig at Sunderland's new Fire Station Auditorium

The Britpop pioneers will perform at the new Fire Station Auditorium as part of the opening season of the city’s new £18 million live entertainment venue.

It’s been announced that the critically-acclaimed trio will perform in the city on Friday, June 10.

Formed in Croydon in 1990, Saint Etienne began as a passion project between music journalist Bob Stanley and childhood friend Pete Wiggs. After the addition of like-minded singer Sarah Cracknell, the trio found themselves sky-rocketing through the indie dance movement and cementing themselves as one of the originators of the much-loved Britpop sound.

Saint Etienne have announced a Sunderland show

It will be a welcome return to Sunderland for Bob, who played a pivotal role in Asunder, an award-winning film about Wearsiders living through the First World War. Asunder premiered at the Sunderland Empire on the 100th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme in 2016 as part of the national 14 -18 NOW programme of experiences connecting people with the First World War.

Bob wrote and produced the hugely-respected film which was directed and co-produced by award-winning artist and filmmaker Esther Johnson. The film’s soundtrack was scored by Field Music and Warm Digits, performed with Royal Northern Sinfonia and The Cornshed Sisters.

Saint Etienne’s releases include earlier albums Foxbase Alpha (1991 debut) and So Tough (1993), to their latest project, I’ve Been Trying To Tell You.

Speaking about their latest release, Bob said: “I spent a lot of last year thinking about optimism for the future, and the almost total lack of it at the moment.”

The trio's latest release

Fire Station director Tamsin Austin said: “We’re extremely excited to welcome Saint Etienne to The Fire Station, for a one-off show on the back of their most recent album. The Asunder connection is a strong one and we’re delighted Saint Etienne’s date at The Fire Station will give Bob an opportunity to return and reconnect with the city for what promises to be a very special and highly-anticipated show.”