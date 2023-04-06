The Royal Northern Sinfonia (RNS) performs Włoszczowska plays Beethoven when it returns to the High Street West venue on Thursday, May 11.

Maria Włoszczowska is the orchestra leader. Under her direction audiences will hear Beethoven’s serene Violin Concerto, his haunting Cavatina from String Quartet op 130 and Béla Bartók’s Divertimento.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maria is a Polish violinist who appears regularly at London’s Wigmore Hall and at various international festivals, as well as being a serial winner of prestigious musical awards.

The orchestra will play Beethoven and is led by the wonderful Maria Włoszczowska.

Most Popular

Distinguished artists such as Jeremy Denk, Bengt Forsberg and Dinis Sousa have joined Maria in recital.

Other chamber music partners have included Thomas Adès, Alasdair Beatson, Philippe Graffin, Benjamin Grosvenor, Steven Isserlis, Steven Osborne, Hyeyoon Park, Timothy Ridout and the Doric String Quartet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Thomas, director of RNS, said: “We bring our second season of concerts in Sunderland to a close with a performance of one of the most loved violin concertos by Beethoven, showcasing the exceptional acoustics of The Fire Station under the direction of our brilliant leader, Maria Włoszczowska.

“Royal Northern Sinfonia has a deep connection with our audiences in Sunderland and we look forward to sharing this unforgettable musical experience with them. We feel very proud to be part landscape of Sunderland and look forward to many more successful seasons to come.”

Violinist and orchestra leader Maria Włoszczowska.

Tamsin Austin, venue director for The Fire Station said: “RNS are a world-class orchestra and we’re so fortunate to have them based here in the north east.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tickets for the last in our quarterly series of concerts are selling quickly, so I’d urge people to book now.

"The feedback from previous RNS concerts at The Fire Station has been outstanding, with audiences appreciating our venue is the perfect setting for their brilliant music – an intimate setting with super acoustics.”

The concert provides an ideal opportunity for those who would like to dip their toes into the world of classical music, or already enjoy a bit of Ludwig van. The performance begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are still available and priced from £11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad