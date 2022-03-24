Northern Sinfonia to return to Sunderland's Fire Station after sell-out success

Taking place on Thursday March 31, the gig will see Royal Northern Sinfonia showcase the variety and versatility of music for string orchestra.

Featuring a lively symphony by Mendelssohn, and a 20th century masterpiece by Richard Strauss in the first half, after the interval RNS will be waltzing its way across Europe with dance suites from Skalkottas, Brahms and Bartok.

Royal Northern Sinfonia, orchestra of Sage Gateshead, is the UK’s only full-time chamber orchestra. Founded in 1958, it has built a worldwide reputation for the North East through the quality of its music-making and the immediacy of the connections the musicians make with audiences.

Royal Northern Sinfonia

Performing at Sunderland's new, multi-million pound venue is part of its commitment to providing a diverse and ambitious programme of concerts for people right across the region.

Speaking ahead of the show, Patrick Ratliff, of Sage Gateshead, said: “We’re really excited to return to this beautiful new venue with a lively programme of string classics.

“Royal Northern Sinfonia is committed to bringing great classical music to communities across the North and we’re delighted to be a key part of The Fire Station’s varied mix, right on the doorsteps of audiences in Sunderland.”

Polish violinist Maria Włoszczowska, RNS orchestra leader, is recognised for her versatile musicianship, performing as soloist, director/concertmaster and chamber musician.

Maria gave her debut recital at the Wigmore Hall in 2016 with pianist Alasdair Beatson, who has since become a frequent duo partner, and she appeared there last season both in recital and chamber music concerts, as well as featuring in several BBC Radio 3 broadcasts.

Recent seasons have seen solo appearances with UK and international ensembles, including the Janáček Philharmonic Ostrava, Concerto Budapest, Pauliner Barockensemble as well as symphonic and chamber orchestras in her home country of Poland.

In June 2021 she was appointed Leader of the Royal Northern Sinfonia, with whom she directs a number of programmes; this season she also undertakes projects as a guest leader of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe and the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen.