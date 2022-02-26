Nine places that are ideal for a pre-theatre meal ahead of a Sunderland Empire show

2. Mexico 70, High Street West

For tacos and tequila, you can't get much better than at Mexico 70. Tuck into a range of fusion tacos, loaded fries and sides, with plenty of vegan options too. Make sure to order the gloriously-chunky guacamole! It's open from 5pm during the week and from 1pm at weekends. Perfect for casual dining with an excellent play list to boot. This is one of the city's most-popular restaurant so it's best to book ahead on the online booking system on its social media channels. Reservations are available 30 days in advance for up to six people.

Photo: JPI media