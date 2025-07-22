A fresh season of showstoppers has been announced in Sunderland Empire’s new What’s On Guide - and it’s a bumper edition.

First up, master of mind control and psychological illusion, the multi award-winning Derren Brown returns this July with his brand-new show, Only Human, from Tue 29 Jul – Sat 2 Aug.

The content of the production is under wraps, but it’s set to be the usual mind-blowing entertainment.

Bring on the razzle-dazzle! Murder, greed, corruption, exploitation, adultery and treachery feature in the seductive, award-winning musical Chicago, returning to Sunderland Empire from Mon 4 – Sat 9 Aug and starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart and Darren Day as Billy Flynn.

Get ready for the ultimate rock experience as Bat Out of Hell (Mon 18 – Sat 23 Aug) roars back to the UK in 2025. The iconic music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf will once again shake the stage.

The award-winning, edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story is back (Mon 8 – Sat 13 Sep) and this time it stars newly announced couple Stacey Dooley (TV Presenter and Strictly Winner) and Kevin Clifton (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Chicago).

Following seven West End seasons, a record-breaking UK and Ireland tour and twelve productions across the globe, Danny Robins’ (creator of the hit BBC podcasts Uncanny and The Battersea Poltergeist) 2:22 is a comedy show where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear.

Next up, step Inside Number 9 - Stage/Fright (Tue 16 – Sat 20 Sep) for a theatrical experience like no other. Expect the unexpected as the acclaimed BBC TV series comes to life on stage, fresh from a sell out West End run, weaving its signature web of twisted tales and black humour.

A theatrical version of Friends is heading to Sunderland | Submitted

The one where they hit the stage! Friends! The Musical Parody (Tue 23 – Sat 27 Sep), the hit New York and Las Vegas sensation, is a musical comedy with iconic moments from all ten seasons of the beloved television series.

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! Cameron Mackintosh and Disney’s spectacular production of the classic multi award-winning musical Mary Poppins is flying to Sunderland Empire for 4 weeks only (Wed 1 – Sat 25 Oct).

The Olivier Award-Winning Best New Musical, charting the euphoric highs and agonizing lows of The Kinks, is back! Sunny Afternoon (Tue 4 – Sat 8 Nov) celebrates the raw energy, of one of Britain’s most iconic bands, telling their story through a back catalogue of chart-toppers, including “You Really Got Me”.

Step through the wardrobe into the magic kingdom of Narnia where a world of wonder awaits with The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe from Tues 11 – Sat 15 Nov.

Musical classic, Top Hat, is heading out on tour visiting Sunderland Empire from Tues 18 – Sat 22 Nov. Based on the classic 1935 film which starred Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, this production features lavish costumes and timeless tracks.

There’s a rare opportunity to catch Fiddler on the Roof (Tue 25 – Sat 29 Nov), a critically-acclaimed production featuring ‘If I Were A Rich Man’, ‘Tradition’, ‘Matchmaker’ and ‘Sunrise, Sunset.’

The Broadway and West End phenomenon Kinky Boots The Musical is strutting on down to Sunderland Empire this December (Tue 2 – Sat 6 Dec) on its fabulous new UK tour.

BBC Call the Midwife star Laura Main is set to sprinkle some festive magic over this year’s pantomime spectacular, Sleeping Beauty (Fri 12 Dec 2025 – Sun 4 Jan 2026), as the spellbinding Fairy Snowfall, joined by Channel 5 Milkshake! presenter, David Ribi, who will be the dashing Prince Vincent, alongside Empire panto stalwarts Miss Rory and Tom Whalley.

One night shows

There’s also a host of one night shows heading our way.

The Illegal Eagles return on Mon 1 Sept with a brand-new production celebrating 50 years since the legendary rock band’s formation in 1971.

80s Live follows swiftly behind on Thurs 4 Sept with the biggest 80s celebration to tour the UK.

Fleetwood Mac fans won’t want to miss The Music of Fleetwood Mac by Candlelight (Sat 6 Sep), featuring best loved songs including Little Lies, The Chain, Rhiannon, Don’t Stop and many more.

Strange but True Crime with Jennifer Rees will explore the world's most shocking and unbelievable cases on Sun 7 Sept.

For the first time ever, the legendary stars of the world’s longest-running soap are stepping off the famous cobbles and onto the stage for An Audience with Coronation Street (Sun 21 Sept).

On Fri 31 Oct – Sat 1 Nov, Astravaganza Entertainment presents Nativity! The Musical, featuring favourite hits from the films.

Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston (Sun 9 Nov), returns to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2025 after selling 100,000 tickets last year, including a UK arena tour and sold-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall, The London Palladium and across the UK.

Rounding off a range of one-night productions are the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group The Drifters, returning on Sun 16 Nov as part of their UK Tour and will be performing classic hits ‘Saturday Night at the Movies', ‘Under the Boardwalk’, ‘Kissin’ In The Back Row’ and more.