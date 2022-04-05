Loading...
18 photos as Luciano's Ristorante says an emotional farewell to customers on final night before closing its doors after 30 years

Popular Sunderland restaurant Luciano’s said goodbye to customers on Saturday, April 2 ahead of it’s demolition as part of Sunderland City Council regeneration plans.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:36 pm

The ‘much-loved’ restaurant on High Street West in Sunderland closed its doors on Saturday after operating from the same building for 30 years.

Customers raised a glass to the city favourite eatery on its final evening before the building is demolished to make way for the city’s new Culture House.

Owners Habib and Masoud Farahi say they are ‘proud’ of what they have achieved as they welcomed back their first ever customers who first visited the restaurant back in 1991.

1. First customers

Marion Edwards (left) with Alexandra Edwards and Stuart Edwards. Marion and Stuart were the very first customers to come into the restaurant in 1991.

Photo: Lucianos

2. Work colleagues

Staff gather for the final night at the restaurant.

Photo: Luciano's

3. Final night

Duncan and Beverly dining at the Sunderland eatery for the final time.

Photo: Luciano's

4. Family

Mick Rodwell (left) alongside Gemma Stephenson, Owen Stephenson and Mark Stephenson on Saturday evening.

Photo: Luciano's

