The ‘much-loved’ restaurant on High Street West in Sunderland closed its doors on Saturday after operating from the same building for 30 years.

Customers raised a glass to the city favourite eatery on its final evening before the building is demolished to make way for the city’s new Culture House.

Owners Habib and Masoud Farahi say they are ‘proud’ of what they have achieved as they welcomed back their first ever customers who first visited the restaurant back in 1991.

Take a look at these 18 photos of an emotional farewell.

1. First customers Marion Edwards (left) with Alexandra Edwards and Stuart Edwards. Marion and Stuart were the very first customers to come into the restaurant in 1991. Photo: Lucianos Photo Sales

2. Work colleagues Staff gather for the final night at the restaurant. Photo: Luciano's Photo Sales

3. Final night Duncan and Beverly dining at the Sunderland eatery for the final time. Photo: Luciano's Photo Sales

4. Family Mick Rodwell (left) alongside Gemma Stephenson, Owen Stephenson and Mark Stephenson on Saturday evening. Photo: Luciano's Photo Sales