The ‘much-loved’ restaurant on High Street West in Sunderland closed its doors on Saturday after operating from the same building for 30 years.
Customers raised a glass to the city favourite eatery on its final evening before the building is demolished to make way for the city’s new Culture House.
Owners Habib and Masoud Farahi say they are ‘proud’ of what they have achieved as they welcomed back their first ever customers who first visited the restaurant back in 1991.
Take a look at these 18 photos of an emotional farewell.
