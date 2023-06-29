A new exhibition which rose out of the Covid-19 lockdowns will open soon in the Southwick area.

The pandemic threatened to leave people isolated in their own homes - but not in Southwick.

They battled back after the pandemic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

Together In Southwick members show off their artwork after one of their many excursions.

Members visited all sorts of North East destinations including the National Glass Centre, Beamish Museum and the Lindisfarne Gospels.

Read More Nine pictures of children turning out for ship launches in the days of Sunderland's shipbuilding might

When they got back to Sunderland, they used new-found skills to create great artwork.

Members of the Together In Southwick group hard at work.

'A real hunger for regular workshops'

And that's exactly what will be on show at the Southwick Streets event at Carnival House on The King's Road on July 7, from 2pm to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together in Southwick was funded by the Lottery Community Fund and artistic director Lyn Killeen said: "It is lovely to be working here in Southwick with such wonderful participants and friends."

Southwick residents have come together to make new friends and beat isolation.

After Covid-19, there was 'a real hunger for regular workshops to continue,' Lyn said.

It's a 'valuable therapeutic process'

"It’s rewarding to see people expressing themselves through creativity as well as connecting with peers and forming new friendships. Group members regularly feed back the benefits of taking part and as a result, I know it is vitally important to continue this valuable therapeutic process."