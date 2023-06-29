News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Southwick at its best: New exhibition which rose out of the pandemic

A great new exhibition for Southwick: and when you can see it

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read

A new exhibition which rose out of the Covid-19 lockdowns will open soon in the Southwick area.

The pandemic threatened to leave people isolated in their own homes - but not in Southwick.

They battled back after the pandemic

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Southwick Reach group sprung into action. Once lockdown restrictions eased, they came up with a plan to end loneliness through projects such as the Together In Southwick scheme.

Most Popular

    Together In Southwick members show off their artwork after one of their many excursions.Together In Southwick members show off their artwork after one of their many excursions.
    Together In Southwick members show off their artwork after one of their many excursions.

    Members visited all sorts of North East destinations including the National Glass Centre, Beamish Museum and the Lindisfarne Gospels.

    When they got back to Sunderland, they used new-found skills to create great artwork.

    Members of the Together In Southwick group hard at work.Members of the Together In Southwick group hard at work.
    Members of the Together In Southwick group hard at work.

    'A real hunger for regular workshops'

    And that's exactly what will be on show at the Southwick Streets event at Carnival House on The King's Road on July 7, from 2pm to 4pm.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Together in Southwick was funded by the Lottery Community Fund and artistic director Lyn Killeen said: "It is lovely to be working here in Southwick with such wonderful participants and friends."

    Southwick residents have come together to make new friends and beat isolation.Southwick residents have come together to make new friends and beat isolation.
    Southwick residents have come together to make new friends and beat isolation.

    After Covid-19, there was 'a real hunger for regular workshops to continue,' Lyn said.

    It's a 'valuable therapeutic process'

    "It’s rewarding to see people expressing themselves through creativity as well as connecting with peers and forming new friendships. Group members regularly feed back the benefits of taking part and as a result, I know it is vitally important to continue this valuable therapeutic process."

    To find out more about the Southwick Streets exhibition, either come along on July 7, from 2pm to 4pm, or visit the Southwick Reach Facebook page.

    Related topics:SouthwickPandemicPeople