13 notable people recognised with blue plaques in Sunderland, from the first female MP to combating cholera

3 . Joseph Hodgson, Boar's Head, East End

A successful campaign in 2018 led to the unveiling of a blue plaque on the Boar's Head pub in the East End. A hero who saved dozens of people from drowning in the North Sea, Joseph had the nickname of Stormy Petrel because whenever a gale blew up, he looked for ships in distress so that he could help. Joseph was born in Dunning Street, Sunderland, in 1829 and was only 15 when he jumped into the River Wear to save the life of three-year-old John Snowdon. It was the first of many acts of heroism. By his mid-60s, Joseph had rescued the crews of 15 ships as part of a lifeboat team, as well as numerous people himself. He even won a gold medal from Napoleon III after coming to the aid of the stricken French schooner Les Trois Soeurs in 1857. Photo: submitted