How Southwick's history is helping isolated Sunderland people recover from the pandemic

A popular group in the Southwick area is encouraging people to chat about their memories while they paint – and it’s all free.

Now comes your chance to learn more about the free sessions. A project launch called Southwick Together is being held this Friday so that even more people can combat isolation, meet new friends and take part in creative workshops.

The two hours of fun starts at 1.30pm at Austin House in Shakespeare Street and it is described as arts sessions to help the well being of people who are living in, or have a connection to Southwick.

The Southwick REACH group is helping people to combat isolation through art.

A group called Southwick REACH (Research Education Arts and Culture Home) is behind the project which has won a National Lottery Community grant to continue its impressive work.

The money will fund workshops by REACH’s artistic director Lyn Killeen and, as well as workshops, it will encourage visits to local arts and heritage venues such as the artist Norman Cornish's house at Beamish.

Professor of Radio and Participation Caroline Mitchell has worked with Sunderland MIND and SARA to see how Southwick REACH's unique Recovery Arts method can support older people to combat loneliness and isolation.

It also helps people who have been bereaved and provides creative outlets for carers who are caring for people with dementia alongside their partners.

Alan Batey and Bill Richardson with their Recovery Art project.

Caroline said: "All the workshops are based on research Uni of Sunderland and Southwick REACH community researchers did in Southwick and found that people were interested in industrial history-mining, shipyards, glassworks, jazz bands and that's what Lyn bases her workshops on.”

Artist and researcher Jane Young will also be helping people. She will look at techniques that help people de-stress and be calm in the moment they are creating their art.

This Friday’s event is a chance for people to look at the recovery art that people have already created. They talk Lynn Killeen whose family hails from Southwick, and current members about the benefits of coming to free workshops and visits.

Southwick REACH has already been behind a series of successful projects, including the Putting Southwick on the Map initiative which created a digital map focusing on the life and culture of local people.

The Southwick to Seaburn 'Sunshine Corner' tent with members of Southwick REACH pictured.

Others included 'From Southwick to Seaburn' , 'Savoy Memories' and 'Mining Art'.

Elsie Ronald said the arts workshops had help her regain confidence after having to stay at home during lockdown.

"My mobility was really affected due to being stuck in the house so it's been wonderful to start the workshops again, learn new arts techniques and chat with other participants over a cuppa about Southwick memories and current interests.

A Recovery Art banner which was created during group project led by Lyn Killeen.

"We hope that more people will join us for these free workshops and if anyone in Southwick, or with a connection to it, knows someone who would benefit just come along on Friday "

