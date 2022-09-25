9 Sunderland retro dance scenes ... Cue the glitter ball as we celebrate Strictly's return!
Cue the music, lights and glitzy costumes. Strictly is back!
Strictly has returned for another season with 15 celebrities ready to show off their dance moves.
But it is not just the stars who love to waltz, jive and foxtrot.
You’re pretty good on the ballroom floor yourselves as these Sunderland Echo archive photos show.
Have a look through our collection as you settle down to some Strictly entertainment.
Page 1 of 3