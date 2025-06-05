Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Tommy Doyle in recent days

Sunderland continue to be linked with a summer transfer raid for Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle following their promotion to the Premier League.

The Black Cats were initially mentioned as admirers of the ex-Manchester City academy talent during the January window, but a mooted loan deal ultimately failed to materialise. Now, however, fresh reports have emerged suggesting that Regis Le Bris’ side could be tempted to revisit the prospect of a permanent swoop for Doyle over the coming months.

According to online outlet TEAMtalk, Sunderland are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements - especially given ongoing speculation linking Jobe Bellingham with a move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

As such, it is claimed that the Black Cats have identified Doyle as a possible target, with the 23-year-old reportedly surplus to requirements at Wolves having fallen out of favour under Victor Pereira. As a consequence, the player could be available for as little as £3 million this summer. Alongside Sunderland, Sheffield United and Wrexham are also understood to be monitoring his situation.

And while there are no concrete indications as to where Doyle’s future lies - or indeed whether Wolves will actually opt to sell him on this summer - a cutting assessment from Wanderers boss Pereira may represent a significant hint as to his willingness to offload the former England youth international.

What has Wolves boss Vitor Pereira said about Tommy Doyle?

Speaking to the Express & Star back in April, the Portuguese coach said: “Technically-speaking, he’s a very good player, but in my opinion he’s missing the physicality to face this league.

“To run 50 metres, to come back 50 metres and then go 50 metres again. We are not a team to have 80 per cent of possession, so he has problems. If we are a team that has the ball every time, doesn’t allow counter-attacks and keeps the ball to dominate the opponent, this is the team for him.

“But we need to understand that we face top teams, top players. We need to run a lot and he’s missing this physicality, especially when we play with two midfielders. With three midfielders, I believe he is a 10 with high quality. The last pass, shots, crosses – he has those skills.”

Indeed, Pereira’s scepticism about Doyle’s suitability for the top flight is reflected in the midfielder’s lack of game time in recent months. Since Pereira’s arrival at Molineux in mid-December, Doyle has started just one Premier League game - a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on January 6th.

Since the end of February, he was afforded just two minutes of top flight action, and he failed to make an appearance in any of Wolves’ final nine league fixtures. Moreover, of those nine matches, he was omitted from the match day squad entirely on five occasions.