Sunderland have a lot of work to do to get their squad ready for a Premier League campaign next season

Sunderland released their retained list on Wednesday, confirming that all senior players remain at the club aside from returning loanees Chris Mepham and Salis Abdul Samed.

However, it's likely to be a very transfer window on Wearside and a significant number of departures are expected. Here, we run you through the players whose departure on either a loan or permanent basis is anticipated behind the scenes on Wearside...

NECTAR TRIANTIS

Triantis has had an excellent campaign at Hibernian, thriving in a holding midfield role and helping to secure a third-place finish. Had Sunderland not been promoted they may well have been tempted to take a closer look at the 22-year-old in pre-season, but his chances of regular game time have likely diminished following that win over Sheffield United.

The question for Sunderland is whether they look to develop him further for another season or whether they chose to accept a permanent offer while interest is significant. Either way, they will have no issues finding a new destination for the 22-year-old.

TIMOTHEE PEMBELE

Pembélé seems highly unlikely to play any part next season with Trai Hume firmly established as the club's first-choice right back and with the club likely to target additional quality and cover across both full back positions. Pembélé still has three years left to run on his contract which will complicate the situation, but Sunderland will hope that a broadly positive spell at Le Havre where the defender played fairly regularly and helped beat the Ligue 1 drop encourages fresh suitors.

ABDOULLAH BA

Sunderland hoped that a move to Ligue 2 side Dunkerque would help Ba rebuild some match fitness and confidence. Ba did play eight times and scored once, but the loan had mixed results on the whole The Ligue 2 side were clear from the start that they would likely be unable to sign Ba on a permanent basis regardless of performance, and that they were ultimately unable to win promotion means it's now deemed highly improbable. Ba's undoubted talent means there will likely again be suitors from France, but Sunderland have to decide whether now is the right time to cut their losses.

LUIS HEMIR

Juve Next Gen have opted not to activate their clause to sign Hemir on a permanent basis, meaning that he will be returning to Wearside initially this summer. The striker still has three years left to run on his current contract, and so another loan to try and help him rebuild his form and confidence would be an option. Sunderland would likely prefer a permanent deal, though their chances of recouping all their investment (believed to be around the seven-figure mark) would at this stage seem remote.

NAZARIY RUSYN

Hajduk Split have opted not to activate their clause to sign Rusyn on a permanent basis. Like Hemir, Sunderland appear at this stage unlikely to recoup the fee that paid to sign the forward two years ago but the focus will be on finding the right move for all parties. Having struggled to force his way into the picture under Le Bris earlier this season, he appears unlikely to be part of the Premier League squad.

JAY MATETE

Matete showed himself to be a midfielder of real promise during Sunderland's run to League One promotion but injuries thereafter slowed his progress. It feels as if this summer will be the right moment for Matete to start afresh and seek a permanent move, and you'd imagine given his excellent record of winning promotion from League One that there will at the very least be multiple suitors at that level.

PIERRE EKWAH

AS Saint-Etienne's relegation from Ligue 1 led to them deciding against triggering their right-to-buy clause in the loan that saw them sign Ekwah on loan last summer. That's undoubtedly a blow for the Black Cats, as it would have been a significant seven-figure fee. Ekwah did play regularly and impressed at times, and so Sunderland will expect interest and it might well be one of the easier deals generally to get done this summer. Ekwah's superb form after initially breaking into the Sunderland side means you can't entirely rule out him making an impact in pre-season, but it does feel like a fresh start for all is the most likely option.

NATHAN BISHOP

Bishop played regularly for Cambridge United in the second half of last season and with one year left to run on his contract, Sunderland will likely allow him to depart on a permanent basis. There'll be a number of EFL clubs very keen to sign a player of Bishop's experience and pedigree at the level.

ADIL AOUCHICHE

Aouchiche impressed staff and team mates alike with his attitude and willingness to keep working away in training when his first-team prospects appeared remote at the start of last season. That earned some deserved opportunities over the festive period and Aouchiche did well, but he'll likely struggle for regular playing time. He had a solid loan at Portsmouth but it is at this stage unclear whether they'll pursue a permanent move. Aouchiche featured fairly regularly and did well, but did not necessarily force his way to the status of automatic pick. Again, the situation will be complicated by Aouchiche's long contract on Wearside with terms that will have improved as a result of promotion. There will be suitors, it will just be about getting the right deal for Sunderland.

The other Sunderland squad players who could yet leave this summer

Sunderland will almost certainly look to secure loan deals for Matty Young and Harrison Jones, though they may begin pre-season training with the senior group. Milan Aleksic will also be a contender for a loan move, with promotion likely reducing his chance of first-team football in the near future.

Sunderland will be keen to find a new club for Ian Poveda this summer, with the winger struggling to make an impression on Le Bris this season even when fit. After limited football in recent seasons Joe Anderson will also be one contender for a permanent move, though he turned down that opportunity in January.

Then it will be a case of establishing which players are unlikely to feature as a result of incoming transfer business, with reports suggesting Alan Browne could be one player who moves on.