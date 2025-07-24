Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Hamed Junior Traore in recent weeks

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saudi Pro League outfit Al Qadsiah have made an enquiry about mooted Sunderland transfer target Hamed Junior Traore, according to reports.

The Black Cats were credited with an interest in the Bournemouth playmaker late last month via Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport. At the time, it was suggested that the Cherries would seek a fee somewhere in the region of £13.9 million for the 25-year-old, with an unnamed French club having supposedly tabled an offer of around £10.4 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, the likes of Fiorentina, Parma, Sassuolo and Marseille have also been touted as prospective suitors for the Ivory Coast international.

What is the latest on reported Sunderland transfer target Hamed Junior Traore?

According to continental journalist Gianluigi Longari, Traore has emerged as a target for Saudi side Al Qadsiah, who have reportedly made an enquiry about his availability this summer. At the time of writing, it is not clear as to whether Bournemouth are willing to part company with the player, or indeed, if Al Qadsiah will push ahead with their interest.

For his part, Traore joined the Cherries from Sassuolo for a fee of around £20 million in 2023, having previously spent a loan stint at the Vitality Stadium. Since that big money move, however, he has made just 13 appearances for his parent club, and has spent temporary spells with Napoli and Auxerre.

Last season in France, he registered 10 goals and two assists across 26 Ligue 1 outings, predominantly operating as either a left winger or an attacking midfielder. Alongside his exploits at club level, Traore has also amassed 10 caps for the Ivory Coast, scoring two senior international goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has been said about Sunderland’s transfer plans?

Speaking after Monday’s 1-0 friendly defeat against Sporting CP, head coach Regis Le Bris reiterated Sunderland’s desire to continue their recruitment drive over the coming weeks.

He said: “The market is always tough. A lot of work, a lot of discussions, a lot of conversations behind the scenes. I think our project is really attractive but it is not the only one.

“We want to reinforce the squad with the best players we can, who fit the identity of the club and mentality of the team. It's not easy to do this, it's the same for goalkeeper, striker, pivot... I don't know. Every position is possible. We'll see later whether it is possible [to recruit a player in this position].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris also conceded that the recent derailment of a transfer agreement for Armand Lauriente, coupled with an injury to Romaine Mundle, all but guarantees that Sunderland will need to sign another winger this summer.

He continued: “It's fair to say we will have a recruitment to make in this position. Simon [Adingra] has a good background in the Premier League but if he's alone in this position, we'll struggle. Chemsdine [Talbi] is young and has many games but is very young for the Premier League. So we'll need to reinforce this part of the squad. We'll see, because it's not an easy position.”