All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s move for Granit Xhaka has been cast into doubt due to the fact that they are struggling to agree a transfer fee with Bayer Leverkusen, according to reports.

The Black Cats have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the Swiss international, who appears intent on leaving his current employers to seal a return to the Premier League this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For their part, Leverkusen seem reluctant to sanction his departure, however, with new boss Erik ten Hag publicly stating that he wants the player to remain part of his squad ahead of the new campaign.

And in a further blow, the two clubs are still some distance apart with regards to Xhaka’s valuation. While Sunderland are not expected to drastically increase their initial bid of £8.7 million, Leverkusen are holding out for double that figure, according to German outlet BILD. To make matters worse for the Black Cats, the continental title also report that the ex-Arsenal star has told executives that if a move to Wearside does fall through, he is fully committed to the German side, potentially weakening Sunderland’s negotiating position.

Sassuolo chief takes aim at Armand Lauriente agent after collapsed Sunderland transfer

Elsewhere, Sassuolo general director Giovanni Carnevali has suggested that Armand Lauriente’s agent was predominantly to blame for the winger’s anticipated move to Sunderland falling through over the weekend.

The Frenchman had looked to be on the cusp of sealing a switch to the Stadium of Light, only for the deal to unravel at the eleventh hour due to a disagreement over personal terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in the aftermath of the debacle, Carnevali has shared his view on the role that Lauriente’s representatives played in the move collapsing. Speaking to Sky Italia, as relayed by SassuoloNews, he said: “There are difficulties in this transfer market, many of them, not in the choices and objectives, but in the negotiations. As a football system, we deal with many agents, especially foreign ones. You might close a deal with a club and then have to buy the player from the agent.

“That’s not good for football. He [Lauriente] deserves attention from the management. His sale could have been important for investment, but this doesn’t jeopardise our objectives, so we’re continuing what we’re doing. We need to improve the team in various areas.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Leeds United assess Bilal El Khannouss amid Sunderland links

And finally, Leeds United are understood to have cast an eye over reported Sunderland target Bilal El Khannouss ahead of a potential summer swoop. The Leicester City midfielder is said to have a £22.5 million release clause written into his contract at the King Power Stadium, and is also attracting interest from the likes of West Ham and Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Athletic, El Khannouss is one of several players that Leeds have checked in on recently, and while they are not thought to be in active pursuit at the present moment in time, it is believed the Moroccan is someone they could turn to.