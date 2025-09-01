Sunderland defender Niall Huggins could be headed to Wycombe Wanderers

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Sunderland coach Mike Dodds is plotting a reunion with Black Cats full-back Niall Huggins at Wycombe Wanderers in the latter stages of the transfer window, according to reports.

Dodds was a key member of Sunderland’s backroom staff prior to his move to Adams Park partway through last season, and even took charge of the first team on an interim basis in the aftermath of Michael Beale’s departure from the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it would appear that the Wycombe boss still has one eye fixed on Wearside, and according to Football League World, he is eager to wrap up a loan deal for Huggins between now and this evening’s 7pm deadline.

As per an update from the online outlet, Wanderers are in negotiations to sign Huggins on loan, with the view being that the defender may struggle for regular game time at the Stadium of Light over the coming months. For their part, Sunderland look well-stocked on both full-back positions, with Trai Hume and Nordi Mukiele available on the right, and Reinildo, Arthur Masuaku, and Dennis Cirkin all vying for a starting berth on the left. Moreover, a deal for versatile talent Lutsharel Geertruida is also understood to be edging ever closer to completion.

Huggins joined Sunderland from Leeds United in 2021, and has shown plenty of promise during his time in red and white, but has also been blighted by injury. The 24-year-old missed the entirety of last season with a knee issue, and has struggled to build up any sustained period of momentum due to a series of spells on the treatment table.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the latest on Sunderland’s own transfer plans?

As mentioned, Sunderland are rapidly closing in on the signing of RB Leipzig defender Geertruida. Capable of playing as either a centre-half or a full-back, the Dutch international had also been heavily linked with a move to Marseille of late, but Sky Sports Germany report that the Black Cats have hijacked the French club’s move at the eleventh hour.

It is suggested that personal terms have been agreed with Geertruida, and that a deal is being finalised with Leipzig. Sunderland will pay an initial loan fee of around £2.1million, with an option to buy next summer for approximately £17million, while also covering the full salary of the versatile 25-year-old defender. Geertruida is understood to be “very excited” by the prospect of playing in the Premier League and has been granted permission to undergo his medical ahead of completing the move.

The club are also understood to be working on a deal to sign Ajax striker Brian Brobbey on a permanent basis, while recent loan addition Marc Guiu could be headed back to parent club Chelsea following an injury to Liam Delap over the weekend.

Your next Sunderland read: Transfer news: The current deadline day state of play at Sunderland explained