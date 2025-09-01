Pierre Ekwah could be on the move again, just weeks after leaving Sunderland

Scottish giants Rangers are keen on prising former Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah away from AS Saint-Etienne in the latter stages of the transfer window, according to reports.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan in France, but was unable to prevent ASSE from suffering a relegation to Ligue 2. Despite dropping out of the top flight, however, Saint-Etienne still saw fit to activate the option-to-buy clause in Ekwah’s loan agreement, with the player completing a permanent move to the continent earlier this summer.

Speaking at the time of his departure, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Pierre moved last summer to play regularly and continue his development. He achieved this, and although it was a challenging season for Saint-Étienne, their decision to exercise this option indicates the level of his performances. Pierre joined us without any senior experience – he believed in Sunderland, and we believed in him. We are proud of the role we have played in his career, and he is rightly held in high esteem by our supporters. We all wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

It is understood that Sunderland secured a fee of around £5 million for Ekwah’s departure, though his former club West Ham United did also retain a significant sell-on fee. The Black Cats paid a nominal fee to sign him from the Hammers in January 2023.

What has been said about Rangers’ transfer interest in ex-Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah?

But despite having only officially left Sunderland in mid-August, Ekwah is already attracting interest ahead of another potential summer transfer. According to French outlet L’Equipe, the midfielder has emerged as a late target for Rangers, who are bidding to strengthen their squad after a drab start to the season under new boss Russell Martin. Elsewhere, Spanish side Levante are also said to be considering a late swoop for the player.

For their part, ASSE are not necessarily expecting to lose Ekwah before this evening’s transfer deadline, but it is stated that, like teammate Lucas Stassin, he has no real desire to drop down to the second tier of French football, and as such, would likely be open to the possibility of an exit.

It is also worth noting that while the French transfer window closes at 7pm BST, in line with the Premier League and EFL, the Scottish window will remain open until 11pm this evening, affording Rangers another four hours to potentially force a deal over the line.

