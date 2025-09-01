Sunderland are set for a busy end to the summer transfer window

Sunderland look set to make a significant addition to their forward line on deadline day after entering advanced talks to sign Brian Brobbey.

The Black Cats have agreed an initial fee of around €20 million to sign Brobbey, who is undergoing a medical in Amsterdam ahead of the 7pm deadline. Here we bring you up to speed with everything you need to know about the striker and what he can bring to the squad if and when the deal is confirmed....

Why Sunderland are in the market for another striker

Sunderland had been content with their striking options heading into the final stages of the window, but the picture began to change when Liam Delap suffered a hamstring injury in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday. Delap is expected to be out for around two months, leaving Chelsea to assess the transfer market for an alternative. Unable to find a solution, they initiated talks with Sunderland over brining Guiu back from his loan spell on Wearside after just three games. There was no recall clause in the loan deal, but Sunderland have a strong relationship with The Blues and were open to reaching an agreement provided they could secure a replacement. Brobbey looks set to be that striker, with Sunderland capitalising on slow negotiations with other clubs to strike an agreement with Ajax.

Brian Brobbey's key strengths and what he'll bring to the Sunderland squad

Brobbey is an Ajax academy graduate, who returned to the club following a brief spell at RB Leipzig. He is also a full Netherlands international, with an impressive scoring record at youth international level. Like many of Sunderland's summer signings, Brobbey is a young player with a lot of room for development aged 23 but who also now hasa number of seasons at top-level football under his belt.

As a player, Brobbey excels in bringing team mates into play and watching his clips on Wyscout, it's clear that he will offer a different option to Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda. While Mayenda does create for the team through his dribbling ability, Brobbey is a strong centre forward who is comfortable backing into defenders. He can receive the ball with back to goal and hold it under pressure, or quickly combine with a team mate. This ability is underlined in Brobbey's strong stats in possession. Last season he was, according to Fbref data, in the top 15% of strikers in the next 14 competitions after Europe's big five leagues for assists per 90. He was in the top 2% for progressive passes received, the top 18% for key passes per 90 and the top 12% for combined expected goals and assists. Last season was disappointing from a goalscoring perspective, with Brobbey registering just four league goals but this not necessarily a trend of his career. In the previous two campaigns, he scored 18 and 13, suggesting he can finish chances when in form. According wyscout, he has scored eight goals in the last calendar year but his XG in that time was 14.61, showing that he does get into good positions. Sunderland will hope he can rediscover that more clinical edge from earlier in his career. It's worth noting that he also drew praise from head coach Francesco Farioli for his all-round contributions, despite his relative struggles in front of goal.

In the 2023/24 campaign, Brobbey's numbers were hugely impressive. His 18 goals won him the club's player of the year award and drew transfer links to Arsenal, but his form was well beyond his exploits in front of goal. He was in the top 6% of strikers for expected assists, and the top 11% for key passes. He was also in the top 1% for pass completion, highlighting his comfort on the ball. Wyscout ranked him in the top five across the Eredivisie for touches inside the opposition box, despite it being a disappointing campaign for the team more generally as they finished fifth.

