Sunderland look set to be very busy on transfer deadline day

The Black Cats have until 7pm tonight to finalise their incoming business for the summer window and they are still looking to do a number of deals. They are also looking to secure a number of outgoing loans and transfers, to ensure their best young players get the playing time they need and those not in their plans can move on to get regular minutes elsewhere. You can follow all the latest in our live blog below, which will run all the way past the deadline to cover everything you need to know...