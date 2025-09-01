Sunderland transfer news: Deadline day latest as Kristjaan Speakman and Florent Ghisolfi work on deals
It’s rarely quiet on deadline day at Sunderland and it looks like being no different this time around.
The Black Cats have until 7pm tonight to finalise their incoming business for the summer window and they are still looking to do a number of deals. They are also looking to secure a number of outgoing loans and transfers, to ensure their best young players get the playing time they need and those not in their plans can move on to get regular minutes elsewhere. You can follow all the latest in our live blog below, which will run all the way past the deadline to cover everything you need to know...
Deal sheet reminder
Just a reminder that deal sheets ARE still in place for Premier League clubs.
This means that if a deal is not quite concluded before 7pm but two clubs have an agreement, they can apply for an additional two hours to finalise a transfer.
The EFL no longer uses this rule but now that Sunderland are back in the top tier, it’s one to watch later today.
A possible surprise departure?
Derby County are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Patrick Roberts today, according to The Sun.
Roberts remains very much part of Sunderland’s squad but has had limited game time so far this season.
At the moment it would leave Sunderland very light out wide. Another one to watch today...
And the many, many outgoings on the cards
Theres a lot of work to do on this front, which is where we expect the bulk of the done deals today.
Sunderland are still looking to find new clubs for Ian Poveda, Timothee Pembele, Naz Rusyn, Abdoullah Ba, Jay Matete and Joe Anderson after they were not included in the squad for the new season.
There could then also be departures for players such as Leo Hjelde and Alan Browne if the right loan move emerges, as well as for talented youngsters such as Ahmed Abdullahi, Milan Aleksic and Harrison Jones...
What else do Sunderland need to do today?
We know they’ve been looking to sign a wide forward ever since a deal to sign Armand Lauriente from Sassuolo fell through in July, and that remains the case.
They would also like to add another centre half, specifically Bologna’s Jhon Lucumi. But despite the defender wanting the move, the Serie A club have stood firm having already cashed in on some key assets this summer.
Lucumi even came off the bench to play a part in Bologna’s win over Como over the weekend, drawing praise from his boss Vincenzo Italiano:
I gave him a big hug. I know he's not having a good time, but today he started the play with such quality, and it shows he's in the right frame of mind. He was sidelined with a muscle pain, and when I asked him to come on, he was ready. It's a hug between coach and player, and I know he can grow even further.
Marc Guiu drama!
So this has from nowhere developed into one of today’s biggest stories.
After an injury to Liam Delap, Chelsea have approached Sunderland about recalling Marc Guiu just three games into his Wearside career. We know that there is no recall clause, so a mutual agreement would have to be found. Though there has been no confirmation and so nothing is finalised, it looks as if such an agreement is on the cards.
Surely that means Sunderland will go back into the market, and already have plans to do so? Going into the winter months with just Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda, as impressive as they have been, would be a big risk. This a major developing story to keep an eye on today.
It’s also looking increasingly unlikely that Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson will join Bayern Munich, as had been anticipated at one stage. So there’s a lot going on here, to put it mildly. Let’s see what today brings....
