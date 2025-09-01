Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Yaser Asprilla

Sunderland reportedly enquired about a possible deal for Girona winger Yaser Asprilla, but ultimately decided against making a formal bid because the La Liga club’s asking price was too high.

The Black Cats continue to push for a number of recruits in the latter stages of the transfer window, with RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida and Ajax striker Brian Brobbey both said to be closing in on moves to the Stadium of Light.

Elsewhere, winger Patrick Roberts could be on his way out of the club, with a loan move to Birmingham City reportedly on the cards, and to that end, it would appear that Sunderland did cast an eye over another potential wide attacking option ahead of this evening’s 7pm deadline.

What has been said about Sunderland’s transfer interest in Girona winger Yaser Asprilla?

According to an update from journalist Pipe Sierra, Sunderland are one of several clubs to have made contact with Girona over a prospective agreement for Asprilla in recent days, but all advances for the player have been soundly knocked back.

Alongside the Black Cats, Everton are also said to have expressed an interest, with the Toffees even going as far as to table an offer for the Colombian international. Writing on X, Sierra said: “Girona rejected an offer from Everton for Yaser Asprilla (21) in the last few hours.

“Also yesterday, one from Lille. The Colombian will not move in this transfer window Benfica and Sunderland enquired about him, but did not make an offer due to the high figures demanded by the ‘City Group’.”

Asprilla joined Girona from Watford last summer, and has since registered three goals and an assist across 36 outings in Spain. At the time of writing, his current contract is due to run until 2030.

What is the latest on Sunderland’s own transfer plans?

As mentioned above, Sunderland are rapidly closing in on the signing of RB Leipzig defender Geertruida. Capable of playing as either a centre-half or a full-back, the Dutch international had also been heavily linked with a move to Marseille of late, but Sky Sports Germany report that the Black Cats have hijacked the French club’s move at the eleventh hour.

It is suggested that personal terms have been agreed with Geertruida, and that a deal is being finalised with Leipzig. Sunderland will pay an initial loan fee of around £2.1million, with an option to buy next summer for approximately £17million, while also covering the full salary of the versatile 25-year-old defender. Geertruida is understood to be “very excited” by the prospect of playing in the Premier League and has been granted permission to undergo his medical ahead of completing the move.

With the Bundesliga transfer window closing at 8pm German time (7pm UK), Sunderland have plenty of time to finalise Geertruida’s transfer before this evening’s deadline. The club are also understood to be working on a deal to sign Ajax striker Brobbey on a permanent basis, while recent loan addition Marc Guiu could be headed back to parent club Chelsea following an injury to Liam Delap over the weekend.

