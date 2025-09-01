Ahmed Abdullahi’s move to Angers has hit a snag – while Nazary Rusyn is closing in on a loan exit

Ahmed Abdullahi’s proposed loan move from Sunderland to French side Angers has stalled, according to reports from L’Équipe, with financial restrictions imposed by the DNCG leaving the deal in doubt.

Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris confirmed Abdullahi has other options on the table and remains likely to leave Wearside before tonight’s transfer deadline. “For ins, we’ll have to wait,” Le Bris said on transfers ahead of the 7pm cut-off. “For outs, probably we’ll have an option for Ahmed, so we expect him to leave on loan. For the others, it’s still the same principle.”

The 20-year-old forward joined Sunderland from Bodo/Glimt in 2023 but has struggled to break into the first-team picture under Le Bris after an injury-hit time on Wearside. Talks with Angers had been advanced, but with the Ligue 2 side unable to complete the deal, the Black Cats could now be exploring alternative destinations.

Meanwhile, striker Nazary Rusyn is close to finalising a loan move to Polish side Arka Gdynia. The newly promoted Ekstraklasa club are expected to complete the deal before tonight’s deadline, with the Ukrainian forward set to join until the end of the season.

Rusyn, 25, signed for Sunderland under Tony Mowbray and made 32 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Hajduk Split and is now poised for another temporary exit to secure regular game time.

Le Bris, meanwhile, acknowledged that Sunderland’s transfer window could go right down to the wire. “The last couple of days are always a crazy period,” he said. “I think every club waits until the last minute to decide. We’ll work until the end to find the best solution.”

What other Sunderland transfer news is there?

Elsewhere, Sunderland are expected to remain active in the final hours of the transfer window as Régis Le Bris continues to reshape his squad for the Premier League campaign.

The Black Cats have already completed high-profile moves for Granit Xhaka, Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi and Robin Roefs this summer, but further incomings before tonight’s 7pm deadline are not ruled out. Sunderland remain in the market for an additional attacking option, with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey and Lutsharel Geertruida looking likely to join the club.

Outgoings are also being monitored closely. Alongside Abdullahi and Rusyn, Patrick Roberts is expected to complete a loan move to Birmingham City after slipping down the pecking order. The arrivals of Adingra and Talbi have increased competition on the flanks, making Roberts’ game time uncertain.

There has also been tentative interest from abroad in several other fringe players, though Sunderland are keen to maintain squad depth given the demands of a Premier League season. Le Bris has stressed throughout the window that the club’s approach is collaborative, with any exits carefully balanced against the need for competition across the squad.

