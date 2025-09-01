Dilane Bakwa has been linked with Sunderland this summer, but looks set to sign for Nottingham Forest

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland transfer target Dilane Bakwa is closing in on a move to Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest, according to reports.

The Black Cats are understood to be in the market for attacking reinforcements as we head into the final hours of the summer window, with a deal for Ajax striker Brian Brobbey seemingly in the offing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether Kristjaan Speakman and his recruitment team see fit to also pursue a late deal for a winger remains to be seen, but it is worth noting that Patrick Roberts - a mainstay of Sunderland’s successful promotion campaign last term - is reportedly nearing a move to Championship outfit Birmingham City, as per Sky Sports.

If Sunderland do decide to push ahead with a potential replacement for Roberts, however, it is highly unlikely to be Bakwa. Last week, an update from local outlet Leeds Live had placed Sunderland firmly in the mix for the RC Strasbourg star’s signature.

An excerpt from their report read: “Leeds [United] are interested in several options, including Dilane Bakwa. However, contacts close to Strasbourg outline that Nottingham Forest and Sunderland are further down the road in the transfer chase - and there are doubts over his desire to move to Elland Road. There has been a suggestion that much of the connections with Leeds is being drummed up by agents, though the Whites do retain interest. Strasbourg are holding out for €35 million (around £30m).”

But as things stand, it is understood that Forest are on the cusp of completing a deal for the 23-year-old. According to Sky Sports News, a deal worth over £34.7 million is edging closer to being finalised, with the player already undergoing his medical in Nottingham. Forest are said to be confident that they will get the transfer over the line before tonight’s 7pm deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What is the latest on Sunderland’s own transfer plans?

For their part, Sunderland are rapidly closing in on the signing of RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida. Capable of playing as either a centre-half or a full-back, the Dutch international had also been heavily linked with a move to Marseille of late, but Sky Sports Germany report that the Black Cats have hijacked the French club’s move at the eleventh hour.

It is suggested that personal terms have been agreed with Geertruida, and that a deal is being finalised with Leipzig. Sunderland will pay an initial loan fee of around £2.1million, with an option to buy next summer for approximately £17million, while also covering the full salary of the versatile 25-year-old defender. Geertruida is understood to be “very excited” by the prospect of playing in the Premier League and has been granted permission to undergo his medical ahead of completing the move.

With the Bundesliga transfer window closing at 8pm German time (7pm UK), Sunderland have plenty of time to finalise Geertruida’s transfer before this evening’s deadline. The club are also understood to be working on a deal to sign Ajax striker Brobbey on a permanent basis, while recent loan addition Marc Guiu could be headed back to parent club Chelsea following an injury to Liam Delap over the weekend.

Your next Sunderland read: Transfer news: The current deadline day state of play at Sunderland explained