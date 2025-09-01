Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts looks set for a loan switch to Birmingham as deadline day drama unfolds

The 28-year-old winger played a crucial role in Sunderland’s promotion back to the Premier League last season, featuring in all but one Championship fixture and scoring a vital play-off semi-final winner against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

However, opportunities have been limited under Régis Le Bris during the early stages of the new campaign. Roberts has registered just 27 minutes of action across Sunderland’s opening three Premier League fixtures, with competition for attacking places increasing following a busy summer transfer window.

The arrivals of Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra have intensified the battle for minutes on the right wing, and with Sunderland expected to strengthen further before tonight’s deadline, Roberts’ move to Birmingham has now been sanctioned.

The Echo understands that Roberts attracted interest from multiple La Liga clubs earlier this summer, but sources close to the player indicated he was determined to stay and fight for his place on Wearside. Two Spanish sides approached Roberts’ representatives, but their advances were rejected at the time.

Roberts joined Sunderland in January 2022 on an initial six-month deal and quickly became a fan favourite. He scored his first goal for the club against Crewe Alexandra before writing his name into Wearside folklore with his dramatic 93rd-minute winner against Sheffield Wednesday, which sent Sunderland to the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Since signing permanently that summer, Roberts has made over 130 appearances for the Black Cats, scoring eight goals, and has become a key creative outlet. Sunderland hold an option to extend his contract by a further year beyond this season, but his immediate future looks set to be away from the Stadium of Light. While Roberts remains focused on continuing his Sunderland journey long-term, Birmingham are confident of securing his signature before the deadline as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

Le Bris offers Dan Neil contract update

Le Bris has provided an update on the club’s ongoing contract talks with midfielder Dan Neil, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

Neil could leave for nothing next summer if no agreement is reached, but Le Bris remains optimistic that a solution can still be found before the player can technically sign for another club in January. “It’s the normal life of a player and a club,” Le Bris said.

The Sunderland head coach added: “It is always a shared decision in the end. If we can’t find a solution and he stays, then I, as a manager, will be happy because he is a good player and a good person. He is really well-connected with the project.”

However, Le Bris still sounded hopeful when pressed further on the situation between Neil and the club: “Then at the end of the season, if he has to leave, then he will leave if we can’t find any other solution. I still think there is a chance of progress [over a contract], though. I am still optimistic.”

Neil, 23, reportedly turned down interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs earlier this summer to remain at Sunderland and fight for his place in Le Bris’ side. Despite fierce competition for midfield spots following a significant summer investment, his focus remains on fulfilling his boyhood ambition of representing his hometown club in the Premier League. Despite that, a new deal between Neil and Sunderland has yet to be agreed upon.

