Transfer news: The current deadline day state of play at Sunderland explained

Sunderland are making progress on some major additions

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are closing on a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

The Echo understands that Geertruida is set to join on an initial loan with an option to buy in the region of €20 million. According to transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, a medical has been completed and so the defender should soon become the club's thirteenth addition of a remarkable summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romano wrote on X: "Lutsharel Geertruida to Sunderland, here we go! Medical completed right now for the centre back joining from Leipzig. €2.5m loan fee, €23m buy option clause and deal sealed with Sunderland."

Geertruida is a versatile defender who starred for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie for a number of years before joining RB Leipzig ahead of last season. He has played primarily as a right back but is also very comfortable at centre back and has also played both at left back and in holding midfield.The deal does not necessarily signal the end of Sunderland's interest in Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí, but reflects the fact that a deal is looking very challenging. Sunderland have pursued Lucumí for much of the summer but having sold many key players, Serie A club Bologna have stood firm despite the defender's agent going public in declaring the player's desire to move to Wearside. Bologna have been trying to make additions of their own in order to potentially facilitate late movement on the deal, but as of yet have not made any major breakthroughs.

Lucumí featured in Bologna's win over Como on Saturday evening, coming off the bench at half time to help secure a clean sheet. Afterwards, coach Vincenzo Italiano praised the defender for his performance and application.

"I gave him a big hug," he said.

"I know he's not having a good time, but today he started the play with such quality, and it shows he's in the right frame of mind. He was sidelined with a muscle pain, and when I asked him to come on, he was ready. It's a hug between coach and player, and I know he can grow even further."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Sunderland's interest is not over given just how highly they rate the Colombia international, their move for Geertruida reflects the fact that a deal has not at this stage progressed significantly.

Sunderland are also in advanced talks to sign Ajax striker Brian Brobbey. The news follows the shock development on Sunday night that Chelsea are in talks to recall Marc Guiu after Liam Delap picked up a hamstring injury that could sideline him for around two months. There was no recall clause in the loan deal, but Sunderland have an excellent relationship with Chelsea and have been open to discussions. They now look set to move on Brobbey, with the framework of a deal in place. There remains a lot of work to do on this deal but if they can land Brobbey, Guiu will likely return to Stamford Bridge.

The potential deal in place for Brobbey is thought to be around €20 million, with the potential for around a further €5 in add-ons.

Sunderland have also been looking to bolster their wide forward options, but as of yet no deal has been agreed. Their options in recent weeks have been bolstered somewhat by both Wilson Isidor and Enzo Le Fée impressing on the left wing at times.

Sunderland outgoing transfer latest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the early focus is on incomings, outgoings are a massive part of the club's focus today.

Sunderland are still looking to find new clubs for Ian Poveda, Timothee Pembele, Naz Rusyn, Abdoullah Ba, Jay Matete and Joe Anderson after they were not included in the squad for the new season. There could then also be departures for players such as Leo Hjelde and Alan Browne if the right loan move emerges, as well as for talented youngsters such as Ahmed Abdullahi, Milan Aleksic and Harrison Jones. Head coach Régis Le Bris has stressed the importance of streamlining his squad and so this a key task for Sunderland today.

Your next Sunderland read: Follow all the deadline day drama as it happens in our dedicated live blog