Transfer news: Sunderland confirm season-long loan exit for U21s talent

Tom Lavery has completed a temporary switch to Cliftonville.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland defender Tom Lavery has completed a season-long loan move to Northern Irish side Cliftonville, the club have confirmed.

The teenager has been a regular fixture in Graeme Murty’s U21s set-up in recent times, and has featured prominently in the senior side’s pre-season preparations, linking up with Regis Le Bris’ first team cohort. With the full-back still yet to make his competitive debut in red and white, however, a move to the NIFL Premiership will represent his first taste of men’s football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the decision to send Lavery out on loan, academy manager Robin Nicholls said: “This loan presents a great opportunity for Tommy to continue developing in senior football. He has spent most of this pre-season with our first team, so he has been exposed to a high level of competition and training for several weeks now. We are grateful that Cliftonville will present an opportunity for him to continue his learning and development.”

What has Tom Lavery said about his first team ambitions with Sunderland?

Speaking to the club’s official website after his involvement in pre-season, the 19-year-old said: “It would be an absolute dream to play for Sunderland in the Premier League. I’ve been here since I was nine and that’s everything I ever wanted. “Hopefully though at some point throughout the season, I just want to keep playing men’s football. Once you get a little taste of it you never want to go back. You just want to keep pushing and play at the highest level that you can.”

Reflecting on a recent training camp trip to Portugal, he said: “I really enjoyed the trip overall. I think it was two good teams we played and it was a really good experience playing 45 minutes in both of them games. I wasn’t expecting that going into the week but I was glad to get the opportunity to do it. I think all the young lads did. I think we held a high account of ourselves.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you’re a young kid, you think about playing teams like that and ones that play at the highest level. For us, it was a great experience. Of course, playing in front of fans too. There were loads of our fans and loads of their fans too. We took a 1-0 loss in the first half against Sporting but when we came on, I managed to keep a clean sheet so I was happy in that game. Against Sevilla, there was a late goal but it’s one of them things but to keep a clean sheet against a Champions League side, we were all very happy with that after the game.”

Your next Sunderland read: Jobe Bellingham sends fresh message to Sunderland fans following Dortmund transfer switch