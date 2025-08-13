Everton submit £37m transfer bid for Sunderland striker target - reports

Everton have been credited with an interest in Sunderland transfer target Artem Dovbyk.

Everton have submitted a sizeable bid for Sunderland transfer target Artem Dovbyk, according to reports.

The Ukrainian forward has found himself at the centre of widespread speculation in recent days, with various updates suggesting that he is on the radar of the Black Cats, Leeds United, and West Ham.

To that end, his current employers, AS Roma, are said to be open to the prospect of a sale, but only if a suitable offer is tabled. Having signed Dovbyk from La Liga outfit Girona for around £25.9 million last year, it is understood that the Italian giants would like to recoup as much of that fee as possible, and could therefore demand upwards of £23.3 million for his services. From there, Roma would look to use the money generated to sign a suitable replacement.

What has been said about Everton’s interest in Sunderland transfer target Artem Dovbyk?

But according to online outlet Football Insider, Everton have already submitted a much larger bid in an effort to lure Dovbyk to England this summer. It is claimed that the Toffees, fresh off the back of their ambitious loan swoop for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, have tabled an offer of around £37 million.

The report does not go as far as to outline Roma’s stance on the bid, but it does suggest that Dovbyk is keen on the idea of a move to the Premier League, while once again emphasising Sunderland, West Ham, and Leeds’ interest in the attacker.

During his debut campaign in Italy, Dovbyk scored 17 goals and four assists across 45 appearances in all competitions, including 12 in Serie A. The 28-year-old first rose to continental prominence after winning the golden boot in La Liga during his time at Girona, netting 24 goals and helping his team qualify for the Champions League. In total, across the whole of his senior career, he has 122 goals in 273 club appearances, as well as a further 11 strikes in 36 caps for Ukraine.

What other Sunderland transfer news is doing the rounds?

While Sunderland continue to be linked with a number of prospective targets, the Black Cats did also confirm their eleventh signing of the transfer window on Tuesday when Paraguayan defender Omar Alderete was unveiled on Wearside. The centre-back joins from Getafe for a fee in the region of £10 million, and speaking about the decision to bring him to the Stadium of Light, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are delighted to welcome Omar to Sunderland. He’s a player with extensive experience in European club football and at the international level.

“It was important for us to identify and add a left-sided centre back for the group, and ensure the profile was aligned to our game model. In Omar, we have an aggressive and athletic player who can move the ball efficiently in possession. He’s connected to our story and where we want to go, and naturally excited about the opportunity to play in the Premier League.”

