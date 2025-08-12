Sunderland, Leeds United, and West Ham have all been linked with a move AS Roma striker Artem Dovbyk

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland will have to pay upwards of £23.3 million to secure a deal for AS Roma striker Artem Dovbyk this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Schira’s report has now been corroborated by Italian outlet Il Messaggero, who go some way towards providing more details of how his exit from the Serie A giants could be brought about. Like Schira, the publication mentions Sunderland, West Ham, and Leeds as admirers of Dovbyk, with all three clubs having supposedly enquired after his services.

To that end, it is stated that Roma would be looking to gain upwards of £23.3 million from the attacker’s sale, having paid somewhere in the region of £25.9 million to sign him from La Liga outfit Girona last summer. The Italian side would then look to bring in a direct replacement for Dovbyk from the money generated by his exit. Over the course of his debut campaign with his current employers, the forward registered 17 goals and four assists across 45 appearances in all competitions, including 12 in Serie A.

Across his senior career as a whole, Dovbyk has scored 122 goals in 273 club appearances – an average of roughly one goal every 2.2 games – while also providing a steady stream of assists. At international level, he has been capped 36 times by Ukraine, scoring 11 goals. His real breakout moment came with Girona, where he finished the 2023/24 campaign as the top scorer in La Liga, netting 24 goals and helping his team qualify for the Champions League.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has AS Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini said about Artem Dovbyk amid Sunderland and Leeds United transfer links?

Speaking after a recent friendly against Everton, Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini said: “He [Dovbyk] hasn’t played for a long time, and now he is gradually gaining fitness and working hard in training. Sometimes I read that I supposedly don’t like Dovbyk, but don’t write that – I never said it.

"I like all Roma players as long as they are with the team, and I will give my all working with them. As I’ve said before, they are extremely dedicated to their work. They really train very well, and for me, that is more than enough. You can judge their performances yourselves.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland set for transfer twist with mystery signing rumours and promotion winner links – reports