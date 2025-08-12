The latest Sunderland-related transfer news, gossip and rumours from around the web in one place

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sunderland promotion winner could be on the move again this summer, with overseas interest building ahead of the new Premier League season. The 25-year-old midfielder, who played a role in last season’s success despite injury setbacks, is being discussed by clubs in multiple countries – but his future remains uncertain.

At the same time, fresh talk from the North East suggests the Black Cats are closing in on another major addition to Régis Le Bris’ squad. The mystery signing, tipped to play a key role on opening day, is already sparking rumours among fans eager for the next big reveal. Here, we take a look at the latest:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland promotion winner linked with move

RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed could be on the move again this summer – with Sunderland also linked to a mystery new striker ahead of their Premier League opener.

The 25-year-old Ghana international returned to the Stade Bollaert this summer after a loan spell at Sunderland, where he was part of the squad that won promotion from the Championship. A lengthy psoas injury disrupted his season, but he still contributed to Régis Le Bris’ side securing their top-flight return.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Abdul Samed remains under contract with Lens until June 2028 and has made 72 appearances for the French side, including six in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League. According to L’Équipe, CSKA Moscow made an enquiry, but a move to Russia has been ruled out due to the current geopolitical climate. Turkish sides Kayserispor and İstanbul Başakşehir are now pushing for a loan deal, though the player is said to favour staying in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland linked with ‘mystery striker...’

Meanwhile, Sunderland’s recruitment drive appears far from over. Speaking on BBC Newcastle’s Total Sport, Simon Pryde revealed: “We understand that a significant signing is imminent – another striker. Don’t know who it is going to be yet, there have been various rumours about who it could be, but it sounds like whoever will lead the line against West Ham is not yet at the club.”

The Black Cats have already added Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra to bolster their midfield this summer, but a high-profile attacking arrival could, according to the BBC, yet be the final piece before their Premier League return after the arrivals of wingers Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra.

Dan Neil set to stay at Sunderland

Dan Neil has turned down interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs to stay at Sunderland and fight for his place in Régis Le Bris’ side – despite fierce competition for midfield spots following a summer spending spree.

The 23-year-old, who captained the Black Cats to promotion last season and has twice helped the club up the divisions, was reportedly approached by teams in England’s top flight and Spain. However, sources close to the player have told journalist Mike McGrath that Neil’s focus remains on fulfilling his boyhood dream of representing his hometown club in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGrath posted on X: “Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has made decision on his future - he's going nowhere. Sources close to player say interest rejected from Premier League & La Liga clubs to stay and fight for his place at #SAFC and fulfil boyhood dream to play for hometown club in PL.”