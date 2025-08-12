Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has issued a statement warning that the Sheepfolds plan could have ‘catastrophic’ consequences for Sunderland

Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has warned that proposed changes to the Sheepfolds development could have “catastrophic operational consequences” for the club and the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats’ majority shareholder issued a strong statement ahead of the Council’s next steps on the project, confirming the club will lodge a formal objection later this week. “As the custodian of Sunderland AFC, it is my duty to safeguard the future of our club,” Louis-Dreyfus told The Echo.

“This includes the Stadium of Light – the beating heart of our city. Unfortunately, Sunderland City Council has recently taken steps relating to the Sheepfolds development that could have catastrophic operational consequences on our club and, by extension, our community.

“We are under no illusion that the city needs a more appropriate housing provision and support those endeavours fully. However, later this week, we will be submitting a formal objection against the proposals relating to the Sheepfolds.”

Louis-Dreyfus continued: “And I encourage all city stakeholders to come together and join us in protecting the future of our Football Club and the City of Sunderland. Together, we have limitless potential, but it will only be realised through delivering on a shared purpose and vision.”

The Sheepfolds area, which sits next to the Stadium of Light, is earmarked for a major residential-led regeneration as part of the Riverside Sunderland Masterplan. Sunderland City Council says the plans will deliver high-quality homes, leisure opportunities and economic growth for the city.

However, the club has voiced concern that certain elements of the proposals could directly impact matchday operations, including supporter access and stadium logistics. The dispute comes despite Louis-Dreyfus’ insistence that the club supports new housing in the city – provided it is located and designed in a way that does not threaten the long-term viability of Sunderland’s Stadium of Light home.

The formal objection will be submitted later this week, with Louis-Dreyfus calling on “all city stakeholders” to unite behind a shared vision for the area’s future. The row follows a warning from former Sunderland chairman Sir Bob Murray, who recently claimed the Sheepfolds plan could “strangle” the club’s future if not reconsidered. Sunderland City Council has yet to respond to Louis-Dreyfus’ latest comments publicly, but has been contacted by The Echo for their reply.

The former Sunderland chairman, who led the creation of the stadium and safeguarded its long-term future, says the Council’s latest development plan for the Sheepfolds area rips up its own promises, abandons agreed protections and risks permanently landlocking one of the city’s greatest assets. “This is not just poor planning – it’s a disgrace,” Sir Bob said. “You don’t strangle your greatest asset and call it progress.”

The council say they have “held extensive discussions” with Sir Bob and “acknowledged his comments made over recent months.” They claim “robust assurances” have been given that the proposals “will not impact on any planned future expansion of the Stadium of Light or in its ability to host matches, concerts or other events.”

They maintain that any stadium expansion plans would be considered through “a rigorous statutory planning process” and stress that the Sheepfolds development is intended to “co-exist with the Stadium of Light” while helping to deliver homes, jobs and leisure opportunities. Sunderland City Council also explain that they will consult the relevant stakeholders before proceeding. For their part, Sir Bob Murray and Sunderland clearly that the Council’s plans in their current guise will see the buffer zone removed and harm potential expansion plans in the future.