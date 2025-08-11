Sir Bob Murray has branded the council’s Sheepfolds plan “shameful” – Sunderland City Council insist it won’t harm stadium expansion

Sunderland City Council has issued a response to Sir Bob Murray’s claims that its Sheepfolds development plan “tears up” agreed protections for the Stadium of Light and could “strangle” the club’s ability to expand in the future.

The former Sunderland chairman has accused the council of abandoning a buffer zone included in its own Riverside Sunderland planning blueprint, warning that dense housing built “right up against the stadium” could put projects such as the proposed redevelopment of the South Stand at “serious risk.”

Sir Bob also claims written promises from the council’s chief executive to protect the stadium’s future have been broken, describing the plans as “shameful, short-sighted and completely unacceptable.” The council say they have “held extensive discussions” with Sir Bob and “acknowledged his comments made over recent months.” They claim “robust assurances” have been given that the proposals “will not impact on any planned future expansion of the Stadium of Light or in its ability to host matches, concerts or other events.”

They maintain that any stadium expansion plans would be considered through “a rigorous statutory planning process” and stress that the Sheepfolds development is intended to “co-exist with the Stadium of Light” while helping to deliver homes, jobs and leisure opportunities. Sunderland City Council also explain that they will consult the relevant stakeholders before proceeding, which would likely include the club.

It is understood that Sir Bob Murray is not against the development of Sheepfolds, which is seen as important for the city, with the former chairman actually in support of it wholeheartedly, including new housing, just with the agreed buffer zone to protect the stadium too.

Sunderland City Council Chief Executive Patrick Melia’s statement in full

“We have held extensive discussions with Sir Bob Murray in relation to this development, and we have acknowledged his comments made over recent months. Robust assurances have been given that the proposed Sheepfolds development, as set out here, will not impact on any planned future expansion of the Stadium of Light or in its ability to host matches, concerts or other events.

“The current planning application for Sheepfolds is subject to a rigorous statutory planning process, including extensive public and stakeholder consultation, as would be any application for expansion of the stadium. The council has sought specialist support and expertise in developing the proposals that are currently out for consultation. This is because we very much recognise the importance of the Stadium of Light as an asset for the city, residents and all visitors.”

“Our recognition, commitment and support for the stadium is all further evidenced by recent investments the City Council has been making with digital connectivity to improve the fan experience and investments in car parking facilities to help logistics for matches and major events. A key, if not central support, for this council and the city’s commitment to the stadium is, of course, the Keel Crossing bridge and this new connection to the city centre.”

Sunderland City Council Sheepfolds regeneration plans explained

Sunderland City Council has submitted a hybrid planning application for the regeneration of the Sheepfolds neighbourhood, which it says is consistent with the vision and ambition set out in the Riverside Sunderland Masterplan and the Riverside Sunderland Supplementary Planning Document (SPD).

The application seeks outline consent for a residential-led, mixed-use community that the council claim will “co-exist” with the Stadium of Light while supporting the city’s social and economic growth. Plans include the creation of high-quality homes, jobs, and leisure opportunities, alongside detailed consent for demolition and site enabling works intended to unlock future development.

According to the council, this is the first formal planning application for the Sheepfolds site. While they say extensive engagement has taken place with the public and stakeholders during the preparation of the masterplan, SPD, and emerging proposals, this is now the first official opportunity for representations to be submitted to the Local Planning Authority before any decision is made.

The council recently named Vistry Group as its preferred developer for the Sheepfolds neighbourhood. Both Vistry and the council will submit further reserved matters applications in the future, providing greater detail and seeking the necessary consents for each phase of the proposed regeneration.

City leaders argue that bringing a residential community to the area around the Stadium of Light is vital for long-term growth and regeneration. They say this approach is already being successfully adopted in a number of other UK cities.