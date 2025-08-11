Sir Bob Murray warns council’s Sheepfolds regeneration plans could jeopardise potential Stadium of Light expansion

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Bob Murray has launched a blistering attack on Sunderland City Council, accusing it of betraying the city, the football club and local people by pushing forward a planning scheme that could block the future expansion of the Stadium of Light.

The former Sunderland chairman, who led the creation of the stadium and safeguarded its long-term future, says the Council’s latest development plan for the Sheepfolds area rips up its own promises, abandons agreed protections and risks permanently landlocking one of the city’s greatest assets. “This is not just poor planning – it’s a disgrace,” Sir Bob said. “You don’t strangle your greatest asset and call it progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council's plan would allow dense housing to be built right up against the stadium – wiping out a protective zone included in the Council’s own planning blueprint just a few years ago. Known as the Riverside Sunderland SPD, that blueprint recognised the Stadium of Light as a vital part of the city and clearly stated that nearby development must not interfere with stadium operations or future expansion. A buffer zone was added, with the club’s full support, to ensure long-term growth remained possible.

“I helped shape those protections,” Sir Bob said. “The Council agreed them. And now they’ve torn them up.” He says the council’s revised plan puts future stadium development — including a proposed redevelopment of the South Stand, at serious risk. The club recently submitted a pre-application notification for re-development and extension of the south stand.

He added: “I’m aware the club will be formally objecting and I fully support their position. The Council’s plans are shameful, short-sighted and completely unacceptable.” Sir Bob says he raised concerns from the outset. The Council responded with reassurances – including written personal guarantees from its Chief Executive that the stadium’s future would be protected and that meaningful dialogue with the club would continue. “None of those promises have been kept. There’s been no real consultation, no transparency and no accountability.”

And according to Sir Bob, when the final planning application for Sheepfolds was submitted, the buffer zone had vanished, and dense housing was pushed right up to the stadium boundary. Sir Bob submitted detailed formal objections but didn’t even receive an acknowledgement. He understands the club also received only a token reply – and only after the Council’s own application had already been filed. To make matters worse, the Council has since claimed that ground-floor commercial units with flats above, built just metres from the stadium, could replace the buffer zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Bob dismisses that as “a ridiculous explanation that doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. The Council is trying to rewrite its own rules behind closed doors — and in doing so, it risks sabotaging a major driver of jobs, pride and regeneration forever.”

Sir Bob warns that the consequences go far beyond football. The Council’s plan could restrict the stadium’s ability to host concerts, community events and Premier League matchdays – all essential to the club’s growth and the city’s economy. “This isn’t just about football. It’s about Sunderland’s identity, investment and ambition.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“If this plan goes ahead, we risk repeating the same short-sighted mistakes that once doomed Roker Park, and the city will regret it for decades.” Sir Bob is demanding that Sunderland City Council withdraw the flawed application and restore the protections it promised in its own planning policy. “Every fan, and every resident who cares about our city, should be outraged. We must come together to stop this before it’s too late.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is urging supporters, residents and local businesses to submit their own objections to the Council's Sheepfolds application (ref. 25/01416/HY3) and speak out. “This is Sunderland’s future we’re talking about. Don’t let them block it. Make your voice heard.”

The Echo has contacted Sunderland AFC and Sunderland Council for comment.