DR Congo teammates Arthur Masuaku and Noah Sadiki will link up for Sunderland this season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland summer signing Arthur Masuaku has claimed that supporters will be “surprised” by the things that fellow new boy Noah Sadiki can do in red and white this season.

The full-back became the Black Cats’ tenth summer signing last week when joined on a free transfer having left former club Besiktas at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. For his part, Sadiki arrived in a big money deal from Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise back in July, and has since caught the eye during pre-season with a series of energetic performances in the centre of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while the early evidence would suggest that the 20-year-old has what it takes to establish himself as a key figure on Wearside, his fellow DR Congo international Masuaku is of the opinion that he still has plenty of quality that he is yet to fully reveal.

What has Arthur Masuaku said about new Sunderland teammate Noah Sadiki?

Speaking to Sunderland’s official website after his own arrival at the Stadium of Light was confirmed, Masuaku said: “I’m very glad to be with Noah. We often speak and when he first came to the national team, I tried to help him because I saw he had big potential.

“I think people will be surprised about what he can do and he will fit perfectly in the team. It’s always nice to have someone here who I’m with in the national team,” he added. It’s going to be great and I’m looking forward to playing with him at club level.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why did Sunderland decide to sign Arthur Masuaku?

Discussing the decision to bring in Masuaku, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman explained: “Arthur’s a player with considerable Premier League experience and a different profile to enhance our squad.

“He’s a well-rounded full back who is strong in possession and not only impacts defensively, but also in the final third. He is eager to share his knowledge and experiences with the group, and this benefits the environment we are continuing to build. We are delighted to have secured him, and we will get to work immediately to integrate him into our squad, so he can make a positive impact as quickly as possible.”

For his part, Masuaku admitted that he was grateful to the club for the opportunity and wants to bring joy to the Sunderland fanbase. He said: “I’m excited to be here and I’m also really happy to be back in the Premier League.

“It’s clear that Sunderland is a top club and I’m grateful for the opportunity. I had three good years in Turkey, and now I have this exciting new challenge in front of me. I want to bring a winning mentality and joy to the fans, and I’m excited to get started.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland set for transfer twist with mystery signing rumours and promotion winner links – reports