Clement Bischoff has been linked with both Sunderland and Celtic this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reported Sunderland transfer target Clement Bischoff has been told that he should sign for Scottish champions Celtic to avoid becoming “cannon fodder” with the Black Cats this season.

The Brøndby winger has been linked with moves to both Wearside and Glasgow already this summer, and is reportedly available for around £6.3 million. The promising Dane previously came close to signing for Brighton and Hove Albion, only for a deal to collapse at the eleventh hour back in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But amid renewed speculation surrounding Bischoff’s future, former Aberdeen and Rangers full back Richard Foster has insisted that the 19-year-old would be better off opting for a switch to Celtic, rather than embracing a potential relegation battle with Sunderland over the coming months.

What has been said about Clement Bischoff’s future amid Sunderland and Celtic transfer links?

Speaking on Go Radio, Foster said: “To me, if I'm looking at this - and this just shows my ignorance - but it's also because I don't really care about English football; I don't even know what league Sunderland are in.

“But even that, for me, you go into Celtic with the opportunity to go and play in the Champions League, or you go into Sunderland where, let's be honest, there'll likely be cannon fodder for the rest of the league. In my mind, there's no question there. Even if Sunderland are offering twice the money, I think the winger should go to Celtic. If that's his choice.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow pundit Andy Walker went some way towards countering Foster’s viewpoint, however. “I absolutely get the attraction of the Premier League”, he responded. “You're talking about the Champions League, which is four home games, four away games. Every game you get in the Premier League is a brilliant occasion.

“You can rhyme them off. Going to the Etihad, going to Old Trafford, the Emirates, going to Anfield. Every game is a brilliant game in the Premier League. I love my English football. I work at it occasionally and I love going down there.

“I love learning about some of the new players. I'm doing Burnley, Sunderland in a couple of weeks. Sunderland have actually spent a lot of money. They brought in a lot of players. You look at the teams that come up from the Championship and they tend to just drop back down, last couple of years.

“I think Sunderland have got a chance this year. They've given it a go. And I'm always interested to see how these teams go on. I'm not downplaying the absolute joy of playing for Celtic and being successful. I've had a little taste of that, but I absolutely get the attraction of wanting to play in the most competitive league in the world.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland set for transfer twist with mystery signing rumours and promotion winner links – reports