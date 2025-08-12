Former Sunderland target Lennon Miller is set for a record-breaking move abroad after flying out for a medical

Former Sunderland target Lennon Miller is set to join Serie A side Udinese in a deal that will see Motherwell receive a club-record transfer fee.

Sky Sports News reported in January that Udinese had a £2.5million bid for Miller rejected. Sunderland were among the clubs linked at the time, with the Black Cats known to have been tracking the teenager’s progress closely. However, Régis Le Bris’ side ultimately looked elsewhere in the market and have since completed the high-profile signings of Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra to bolster their midfield ahead of their Premier League return.

Miller has been regarded as one of Scotland’s brightest young prospects for several years. Born in Wishaw, he joined Motherwell’s academy at the age of seven and progressed rapidly through the youth ranks. He made his senior debut just six days after his 16th birthday in August 2022, becoming the youngest player to appear in a major competition in Motherwell’s 136-year history.

Despite his age, Miller became a first-team regular in the 2023–24 campaign, starting every league game until an eighth-minute red card against Livingston halted his run. He returned to action later that year but suffered a fractured patella against Aberdeen, ruling him out for three months. In December 2024, he was named captain for Motherwell’s Scottish League Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park – his first senior appearance at the national stadium.

On the international stage, Miller has represented Scotland at every youth level and made his senior debut in June 2025 against Iceland. He now has two full caps to his name and is tipped to be a key figure in Scotland’s long-term midfield plans.

Sunderland’s decision not to pursue Miller further this summer appears to have been influenced by their transfer priorities and the significant midfield investment already made. Xhaka, the former Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen captain, has arrived in a £17.5million deal, while Belgium youth international Sadiki and Strasbourg talent Diarra add further depth and versatility to the engine room. The trio join existing options, including Dan Neil, Enzo Le Fée and Chris Rigg.

Udinese’s capture of Miller will be viewed as a coup, with the Serie A club beating competition from across Europe to secure his signature. Miller’s move to Italy will give the teenager the chance to test himself in one of Europe’s top five leagues – something he was said to be prioritising over other offers.