Sunderland have been credited with an interest in AS Roma centre-forward Artem Dovbyk

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AS Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini has denied claims that he “doesn’t like” Artem Dovbyk, amid transfer reports suggesting that Sunderland and Leeds United are keen on the striker.

According to transfer journalist Nicolò Schira the Black Cats and the Whites, as well as Premier League rivals West Ham, have all shown interest in the 28-year-old, who could leave the Italian capital this summer if a suitable offer is tabled. Taking to social media on Monday morning, Schira wrote: “West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds have shown interest in AS Roma’s striker Artem Dovbyk, who could leave Roma this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For their part, Roma are said to value the Ukrainian international at around £34 million, having signed for the Giallorossi from La Liga outfit Girona last August. Since then, he has registered 17 goals and four assists across 45 appearances in all competitions, including 12 in Serie A.

Nevertheless, speculation continues to mount over a potential exit in the coming weeks, with the arrival of Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion earlier in the transfer window also increasing the pressure on Dovbyk’s place in the starting XI.

And it is within this context that Gasperini has opened up on his feelings about Dovbyk ahead of the new campaign, denying any kind of ill will or disdain towards his player.

What has AS Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini said about Artem Dovbyk amid Sunderland and Leeds United transfer links?

Speaking after a recent friendly against Everton, Gasperini said: “He [Dovbyk] hasn’t played for a long time, and now he is gradually gaining fitness and working hard in training. Sometimes I read that I supposedly don’t like Dovbyk, but don’t write that – I never said it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like all Roma players as long as they are with the team, and I will give my all working with them. As I’ve said before, they are extremely dedicated to their work. They really train very well, and for me, that is more than enough. You can judge their performances yourselves.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Who is reported Sunderland and Leeds United transfer target Artem Dovbyk?

Dovbyk’s career began in his homeland with Cherkaskyi Dnipro, where he scored 18 goals in 37 appearances before moving to Dnipro. After a loan in Moldova with Zaria Bălți, he joined Danish club Midtjylland, later lifting both the Danish Superliga title and the national cup. Loan spells at SønderjyskE followed before a return to Ukraine with Dnipro-1 in 2020.

It was for Dnipro-1 that Dovbyk’s goalscoring reputation truly exploded. In the 2022-23 campaign, he netted 24 league goals to finish as the Ukrainian Premier League’s top scorer, becoming only the tenth player in the league’s history to reach that tally. His overall record for Dnipro-1 was an outstanding 44 goals in 71 league appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August 2023, Dovbyk signed for La Liga side Girona in a £6 million move that proved to be one of the biggest bargains of the season. He made an immediate impact, scoring on his debut against Real Sociedad and going on to claim the prestigious Pichichi Trophy as La Liga’s top scorer with 24 goals. His haul included a six-minute hat-trick against Sevilla and another treble in a 7-0 demolition of Granada.

Dovbyk’s goals helped Girona qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history, and he also chipped in with crucial assists, underlining his all-round attacking threat. Roma secured his signature in August 2024 in a £32 million deal, and the Ukrainian hit the ground running in Serie A. He scored his first goal for the club in September against Genoa and finished the 2024-25 campaign with 12 league goals in 32 league appearances, plus strikes in domestic and European competition.

Across his senior career to date, Dovbyk has scored 122 goals in 273 club appearances – an average of roughly one goal every 2.2 games – while also providing a steady stream of assists. Dovbyk has been capped 36 times by Ukraine, scoring 11 goals.