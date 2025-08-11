Roma’s Artem Dovbyk is attracting interest from Sunderland and Leeds United, and West Ham after prolific spells in Spain and Ukraine

Sunderland have been credited with interest in AS Roma forward Artem Dovbyk, whose prolific goal record has made him one of Europe’s most consistent scorers in recent seasons.

Transfer journalist Nicolò Schira reports that Sunderland, West Ham United and Leeds United have all shown interest in the 28-year-old, who could leave Roma this summer if the right offer arrives. Schira wrote: “West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds have shown interest in AS Roma’s striker Artem Dovbyk, who could leave Roma this summer.”

Roma are said to value the Ukrainian international at around €40million (£34million). Dovbyk’s career began in his homeland with Cherkaskyi Dnipro, where he scored 18 goals in 37 appearances before moving to Dnipro. After a loan in Moldova with Zaria Bălți, he joined Danish club Midtjylland, later lifting both the Danish Superliga title and the national cup. Loan spells at SønderjyskE followed before a return to Ukraine with Dnipro-1 in 2020.

It was in Dnipro-1 colours that Dovbyk’s goalscoring reputation truly exploded. In the 2022-23 campaign, he netted 24 league goals to finish as the Ukrainian Premier League’s top scorer, becoming only the tenth player in the league’s history to reach that tally. His overall record for Dnipro-1 was an outstanding 44 goals in 71 league appearances.

In August 2023, Dovbyk signed for La Liga side Girona in a £6million move that proved to be one of the best bargains of the season. He made an immediate impact, scoring on his debut against Real Sociedad and going on to claim the prestigious Pichichi Trophy as La Liga’s top scorer with 24 goals. His haul included a six-minute hat-trick against Sevilla and another treble in a 7-0 demolition of Granada.

Dovbyk’s goals helped Girona qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history, and he also chipped in with crucial assists, underlining his all-round attacking threat. Roma secured his signature in August 2024 in a £32million deal, and the Ukrainian hit the ground running in Serie A. He scored his first goal for the club in September against Genoa and finished the 2024-25 campaign with 12 league goals in 32 appearances, plus strikes in domestic and European competition.

Across his senior career to date, Dovbyk has scored 122 goals in 273 club appearances – an average of roughly one goal every 2.2 games – while also providing a steady stream of assists. Dovbyk has been capped 36 times by Ukraine, scoring 11 goals. His most famous strike came at Euro 2020, when he netted an extra-time winner against Sweden to send Ukraine into the quarter-finals.

For Sunderland, Dovbyk would represent a marquee signing – a physically strong, technically adept striker in his prime who has already proven he can score in top European leagues. Any deal would be a significant financial outlay, with competition from Premier League and Championship rivals, but his 122 career goal record suggests he could be a transformative addition to Régis Le Bris’ forward line.