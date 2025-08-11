Paraguay international Omar Alderete joins Sunderland from Getafe in £10million deal on contract until 2029.

Paraguay centre-back Omar Alderete has sealed a £10million move to Sunderland from La Liga side Getafe, signing a contract until June 2029.

Sunderland have landed their latest summer signing after Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Omar Alderete’s switch from Getafe is complete. The 28-year-old Paraguay international joins the Black Cats on a long-term deal as part of the club’s Premier League squad rebuild under Régis Le Bris.

The Black Cats are believed to have fended off competition for Alderete, who has built a strong reputation in Spain’s top flight. Romano reported on Monday morning: “Omar Alderete to Sunderland, here we go! Deal sealed with Getafe for £10m fee. Contract until June 2029. All done.”

A seasoned international

Alderete brings significant top-level experience, having earned 29 senior caps for Paraguay and scored three international goals. His career began with Cerro Porteño in his homeland, making his professional debut in May 2016. After a loan to Argentine Primera División side Gimnasia y Esgrima in 2017-18, he joined Huracán the following season.

In 2019, Alderete moved to Europe with Swiss Super League side Basel, where he made 64 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals. His spell in Switzerland included Champions League and Europa League outings, as well as domestic silverware challenges in the Swiss Cup.

Bundesliga and La Liga pedigree

October 2020 saw Alderete switch to Hertha BSC in Germany’s Bundesliga, making 17 appearances before moving to Spain on loan with Valencia in 2021-22. At Mestalla, he featured 29 times in La Liga, scoring twice and showcasing his aerial presence at both ends of the pitch.

He joined Getafe initially on loan in August 2022, before making the move permanent in 2023. Over three seasons at the Madrid-based club, Alderete played 100 matches, scoring twice. His form in La Liga, coupled with his versatility to play as a left-back if needed, made him a target for Sunderland’s recruitment team.

Fitting into Le Bris’ plans

Standing at 1.88 metres (6ft 2in), Alderete is known for his physical presence, aggressive defending and ability to build from the back – qualities that will appeal to Le Bris as Sunderland prepare for their Premier League return. The manager is expected to integrate Alderete into a defensive unit to add depth.

Alderete’s left-footed profile also offers balance in central defence, a trait Sunderland have been keen to add this summer. His experience across multiple European leagues gives the squad an extra layer of leadership and composure in high-pressure situations.

Another statement signing

The deal continues Sunderland’s high-spending summer, which has already seen the arrivals of Granit Xhaka, Simon Adingra, Robin Roefs and Reinildo Mandava. With Alderete tied down until 2029, the Black Cats have secured not just immediate defensive reinforcement but also a player who can form part of their long-term core.

Sunderland fans will now be eager to see Alderete in action when the Premier League campaign begins, with his signing representing another statement of intent from Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and the club’s recruitment team.