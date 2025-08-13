Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet has given his verdict on Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori’s £150million summer transfer spree

Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet admits he has been taken aback by the club’s summer spending spree – but has warned it does not guarantee Premier League survival.

The Black Cats have invested close to £150million in new signings ahead of their top-flight return, including high-profile arrivals such as Granit Xhaka, Robin Roefs and Omar Alderete. While impressed by the ambition, Poyet stressed the importance of a fast start and the need for new players to settle quickly.

“I was surprised, yes,” Poyet told The Echo via UK casinos. “I thought they would spend something, but I didn’t expect that – over £100million. No, I didn’t. And interesting. Now, important – a few years back, Fulham went up, spent £100million, they went down. That doesn’t give you salvation, okay? The important thing is that those players that arrived, they settle down very quickly, the coach reshapes, and you start well.

“Like I said, don’t start bad and stay away from the ones that start well. Maintain in touch with all the teams, and then it’s up to you. Then you can add in January, if you’re lucky with injuries, blah, blah, blah. But it’s important to start well.”

Poyet believes the scale of Sunderland’s recruitment means head coach Régis Le Bris will effectively be starting again with a reshaped squad – making adaptation even more important. “It looks to me like it’s a kind of restart for the coach,” he continued.

“You need to reshape the team because there are going to be many changes. The quicker the players can get used to playing together – and also the new players, because most of the time people from abroad adapt to the Premier League, which is different and unique – the better for everybody.

“It’s going to be a matter of seeing if they can start in a nice way. Because I remember last year, the two or three teams – especially the two teams that didn’t start well – they were then too far. Sheffield United were long back, and even Ipswich, there was a moment when they were too far back.

“It happened to Burnley before, it happened. So it’s important that you start and you maintain yourself. I’m not saying you stay in the top 10 because nobody’s asking for that, but just in contact with the teams. So it’s important to start.”

Sunderland begin their Premier League campaign against West Ham United at the Stadium of Light this Saturday.

What other Sunderland news is there?

Sunderland have sealed their eleventh signing of the summer with the arrival of Paraguay international Omar Alderete from La Liga side Getafe.

While the fee is officially undisclosed, it is understood to be around £10million with the potential for a small number of add-ons. The 28-year-old has penned a four-year contract on Wearside, providing a major boost to Régis Le Bris’ defensive options ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League. Central defence was one of the areas identified as needing extra depth this summer.

Alderete has featured just once in pre-season for Getafe, so it remains unclear whether he will be ready to start against West Ham on the opening day of the Premier League season. However, Sunderland expect him to play a significant role across the campaign.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said Alderete’s arrival would add both athleticism and quality in possession to the Black Cats’ backline.“We are delighted to welcome Omar to Sunderland,” Speakman said. “He’s a player with extensive experience in European Club football and at the international level.

“It was important for us to identify and add a left-sided centre back for the group, and ensure the profile was aligned to our game model. In Omar, we have an aggressive and athletic player who can move the ball efficiently in possession. He’s connected to our story and where we want to go, and naturally excited about the opportunity to play in the Premier League.”

