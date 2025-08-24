Transfer news: Player could enact legal battle to force through £26m Sunderland move

Sunderland are still in the hunt to sign Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí, according to reports.

Sunderland transfer target Jhon Lucumí could enact a legal battle to try and force through a move to Wearside in the coming days, according to reports in Italy.

The Colombian is currently on the books at Bologna, but has expressed a desire to leave the Serie A club, with his agent releasing a statement on Friday that read: “I carefully read the words of the CEO of Bologna, whom I respect a lot, as well as the club that has accompanied Jhon in these wonderful years. It's natural to feel a little disappointment, because our relationship with the club has always been human. From the beginning, our project was linked to a stay of two or three years, recognising in Jhon a constantly growing player.

“Last year we were asked to stay and we did so with great availability. This year, however, since the beginning of the season, the message has always been clear on both sides: if the right offer had arrived, Jhon would have had the possibility of a transfer. I therefore hope that on the part of Bologna there can be a reflection that allows us to find a balanced and positive solution for everyone.”

The comments referenced by Lucumí’s agent were made by Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci last week. He said: “We’d prefer to keep everyone, even though we know that certain offers can be tough, especially if the Premier League comes knocking. Jhon had the ambition to leave, but unfortunately, the timeframe for the offer didn’t materialise. The conditions aren’t right for him to be replaced right now, so Jhon will stay with us.”

What is the latest on Jhon Lucumí’s transfer situation amid Sunderland links?

But according to a fresh update from Il Resto del Carlino, Sunderland’s efforts to prise the defender away from Bologna may not have come up entirely short just yet. A report from the Italian publication states that Lucumí is still keen to leave the Serie A outfit, despite featuring for them in a 1-0 defeat to AS Roma on Saturday evening, and as such, could turn to legal proceedings to force through an exit.

An excerpt from the article reads: “There is a possibility that Jhon could appeal to Article 17 of FIFA. Article 17 allows a player to be released in exchange for compensation after three years from the signing of the contract, provided that it was signed before the player turned 28 and that the player has notified the club of his intention to release himself within fifteen days of his last match. The power of the clubs is increasingly diminishing, Sunderland’s €30m [£26m] still on the table, the game is not over.”

