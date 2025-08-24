Fabrizio Romano confirms Bundesliga club beat Parma to sign Sunderland-born playmaker this summer

Sunderland-born midfielder Gio Reyna is set to join Borussia Mönchengladbach after the Bundesliga side beat Italian outfit Parma to his signature, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano reports that an agreement is now in place between Mönchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund, and Reyna’s representatives, with the USA international expected to undergo a medical shortly. Romano said on X: Borussia Mönchengladbach win race over Parma to sign Gio Reyna from Borussia Dortmund. Agreement in place with Reyna and his agency Roof to get the green light for medical.

The news represents a dramatic turn in Reyna’s future after Parma had been leading the race for his signature last week. The Serie A club, promoted back to Italy’s top flight last season, had reached an agreement on personal terms and were close to finalising a deal with Dortmund. However, Mönchengladbach made a late push and now look set to secure the highly rated midfielder.

Reyna, 22, is the son of former Sunderland midfielder Claudio Reyna and was born in the city in 2002 during Claudio’s time at the Stadium of Light. After moving to the United States aged five, he joined the New York City FC academy before securing a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

Reyna broke into Dortmund’s first team at just 17 and became the youngest goalscorer in DFB-Pokal history during the 2019-20 season. Since then, he has made 105 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 15 goals, while also gaining Champions League experience.

However, Reyna’s development has been disrupted by injuries and inconsistent game time over the past few seasons. Last year, he spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest, making nine Premier League appearances before returning to Dortmund. With opportunities expected to be limited following the arrival of Jobe Bellingham, the Bundesliga giants have sanctioned his exit.

Internationally, Reyna is considered one of the USA’s brightest young talents. He has earned 32 senior caps, scored eight goals, and won the U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year award in 2020. He has also played a key role in the USA’s success in the CONCACAF Nations League, lifting the trophy in 2021, 2023, and 2024, while being voted Player of the Tournament earlier this year.

Reyna is known for his technical ability, creative vision, and versatility across attacking midfield roles — qualities that made him a sought-after player this summer. Mönchengladbach see the midfielder as a key addition to their squad ahead of the new Bundesliga campaign, with the deal expected to be completed once his medical is finalised.

What did Régis Le Bris say after Sunderland’s loss to Burnley?

Régis Le Bris admitted Sunderland’s lack of a clinical edge cost them as the Black Cats slipped to defeat against Burnley at Turf Moor — but praised his players’ first-half display and the travelling support.

Sunderland started brightly and created two big early chances through Eliezer Mayenda and Chemsdine Talbi, but failed to take advantage. They were punished shortly after half-time when Josh Cullen opened the scoring for the hosts, before Jaidon Anthony added a late second to seal the points.

Le Bris felt Sunderland’s start was encouraging, but said the game underlined the importance of converting opportunities when they arrive. “Disappointed, because I think we started well, our first half was positive, we created two chances, and we were in our game plan, I think we dominated this first half,” Le Bris said.

“But at the beginning of the second one, we made a small mistake and conceded this goal, and after that the game changed completely. They dropped into their back five, four-one, deep, well-organised, aggressive block, and we struggled to find the good tempo, the good rhythm, to create chances.

“In that situation, when you are a bit sloppy, but not accurate enough, I think it's really obvious that you will concede counter-attacks, and that was the story of the second goal.”

Le Bris said the match was decided by fine margins and believes Sunderland’s early chances could have completely altered the outcome.

“Fine margins, and if you score early, because it was possible today, I think the scenario changed completely, and for us it would have been the best option, and we created this chance, so it's positive, I think, because sometimes you don't create anything,” he added.

