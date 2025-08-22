Sunderland continue to be linked with a move for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí.

Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci has insisted that defender Jhon Lucumí “will stay” at the at the club this summer amid ongoing transfer interest from Sunderland.

The Black Cats have been heavily linked with a swoop for the Colombian international in recent times, with reports from TuttoMercatoWeb earlier this week suggesting that the Premier League new boys are readying an improved bid of around £23.7 million in an effort to prise him away from his current employers.

Elsewhere, transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that the player himself is open to the prospect of a move to the Premier League, but that Bologna are standing firm in their unwillingness to sell. Lucumí did have a release clause written into his contract in Italy, but that expired earlier this summer.

And despite the fact that Lucumí is dragging his heels on agreeing terms on a new contract, Bologna chief Fenucci has doubled down on his insistence that the player won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

What has Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci said about Jhon Lucumí’s future amid Sunderland transfer links?

Speaking in an interview with Il Resto del Carlino, when asked about Lucumí’s situation, Fenucci responded: “I've always said we'd prefer to keep everyone, even though we know that in reality, certain offers can be tough, especially if the Premier League comes knocking. If we add the club's operating costs to labour costs, we get to €110 million; if we add depreciation and taxes, we get to almost €160 million. It's obvious that such a large-scale management, built to be competitive, cannot help but be financed by some sales. We've reinvested some of the proceeds from the sales in the market, and perhaps we'll invest some more.

"Jhon has already spent three years with us, which is a long time in today's football. He had the ambition to leave, but unfortunately, the timeframe for the offer didn't materialize. Otherwise, we could have done something with him and, at that point, kept Sam [Beukema]. However, we don't decide the transfer window: the conditions aren't right for him to be replaced right now, so Jhon will stay with us."

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s transfer plans?

Addressing Sunderland’s plans over the remainder of the transfer window during a press conference on Thursday, head coach Regis Le Bris said: "We still want to reinforce the squad if it makes sense for the balance.

"It's still possible in the backline if we find the right player at the right level and with the right mindset. We still have one option, maybe. But if it's not the case we'll stay with what we've got.

"The last week can always be a bit crazy and chaotic but at the minute we are well organised and working together, so if someone can lose their mind the other one can catch them. We don't have much recruitment to do right now, so if it's possible to sign one or two more players maximum, we will; if it's not possible, we'll stay like that."

