Sunderland have been repeatedly linked with a swoop for Jhon Lucumí

Bologna are set to offer Jhon Lucumí a new and improved contract amid ongoing transfer interest from Sunderland, according to reports.

The Black Cats’ apparent pursuit of the Colombian centre-back has proved to be one of the sagas of the summer on Wearside, with his current employers holding steadfast in their refusal to sanction his exit.

In recent days, however, there have been suggestions that Bologna may consider a sale if a suitable replacement for Lucumí could be found before this evening’s 7pm transfer deadline. Speaking to Sky Sports Italia last week, club CEO Claudio Fenucci said: "These are the final days of the transfer window, and there's always room for change. In recent days, AC Milan has shown interest in [Giovanni] Fabbian, and then we have to deal with the pressure on Sunderland's Lucumì. Now I don't know if Roma will also make a request for Benjamin Dominguez. We'll see. If we can't replace them, we won't sell anyone. We have plenty of wingers, and we'll see if there are any developments. Our intention is to stay that way.”

Now, however, according to an update from journalist Julian Capera, there is an understanding that Bologna will go all out to tie Lucumí down to a new deal in Italy. Writing on X, Capera said: “Bologna will offer Jhon Janer Lucumí a contract extension and salary adjustment following the various offers presented by Sunderland”.

What is the latest on Sunderland’s defensive recruitment situation?

While Bologna continue to try and prevent Lucumí’s departure, the understanding is that Sunderland are rapidly closing in on the signing of RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida. Capable of playing as either a centre-half or a full-back, the Dutch international had also been heavily linked with a move to Marseille of late, but Sky Sports Germany report that the Black Cats have hijacked the French club’s move at the eleventh hour.

It is suggested that personal terms have been agreed with Geertruida, and that a deal is being finalised with Leipzig. Sunderland will pay an initial loan fee of around £2.1million, with an option to buy next summer for approximately £17million, while also covering the full salary of the versatile 25-year-old defender. Geertruida is understood to be “very excited” by the prospect of playing in the Premier League and has been granted permission to undergo his medical ahead of completing the move.

With the Bundesliga transfer window closing at 8pm German time (7pm UK), Sunderland have plenty of time to finalise Geertruida’s transfer before this evening’s deadline. The club are also understood to be working on a deal to sign Ajax striker Brian Brobbey on a permanent basis, while recent loan addition Marc Guiu could be headed back to parent club Chelsea following an injury to Liam Delap over the weekend.

