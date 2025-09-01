Sunderland have been linked with a move for Norwich City star Josh Sargent

Sunderland made contact with Norwich City over a potential deadline day swoop for striker Josh Sargent, but have ultimately decided against pursuing a deal, according to reports.

The Black Cats are expected to be busy in the final hours of the summer window, with an attacking player high on their list of priorities. The need for a reinforcements has been hastened by the potential departure of loanee Marc Guiu, who looks set to return to parent club Chelsea following an injury to Liam Delap over the weekend.

Indeed, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard - who has made just three appearances in red and white since completing a temporary transfer earlier this summer - is headed back to Stamford Bridge imminently. Writing on X on Monday morning, he said: “Marc Guiu, back to Chelsea from Sunderland as formal emails have already been approved. He’s back at CFC and already on his way to London after being informed on Sunday.”

What has been said about Sunderland’s transfer interest in Josh Sargent?

As such, Sunderland are in the market for a replacement, and according to online outlet Football Insider, sounded out Norwich over a possible deal involving United States international Sargent.

The 25-year-old is currently the leading scorer in the Championship, having netted five times in his first four league outings this term, and it is understood that his was one of several names under consideration on Wearside as the Black Cats look to bolster their attacking ranks between now and this evening’s 7pm deadline.

But despite contact being made between Sunderland and the Canaries, a subsequent update from journalist Pete O’Rourke suggests that the Premier League new boys have now opted to push ahead with a deal for Ajax forward Bryan Brobbey.

O’Rourke’s report corroborates information from Romano, who states that Sunderland have agreed a deal to sign Brobbey in a move worth an initial £17million plus £4.2million in future add-ons. The 23-year-old, who scored 22 goals in 43 appearances for Ajax last season, has been capped at senior level by the Netherlands and is widely considered to be one of Europe’s most promising young forwards.

Regis Le Bris offers Dan Neil contract update

Elsewhere, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has provided an update on the club’s ongoing contract talks with midfielder Dan Neil, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

Neil could leave for nothing next summer if no agreement is reached, but Le Bris remains optimistic that a solution can still be found before the player can technically sign for another club in January. “It’s the normal life of a player and a club,” the Black Cats boss said.

He added: “It is always a shared decision in the end. If we can’t find a solution and he stays, then I, as a manager, will be happy because he is a good player and a good person. He is really well-connected with the project.”

However, Le Bris still sounded hopeful when pressed further on the situation between Neil and the club: “Then at the end of the season, if he has to leave, then he will leave if we can’t find any other solution. I still think there is a chance of progress [over a contract], though. I am still optimistic.”