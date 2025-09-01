Sunderland are in talks to sign Ajax striker Bryan Brobbey in a potential £25million deal before the deadline

Sunderland are reportedly working on a deal to sign Ajax striker Bryan Brobbey ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano claims talks are underway between Sunderland and Ajax as the Black Cats look to strengthen their forward line, with Marc Guiu expected to return to Chelsea before the window closes. While Romano describes the deal as “not easy”, Sunderland are said to be pushing hard to secure a late agreement for the 23-year-old Netherlands international.

According to De Telegraaf, Brobbey was left out of Ajax’s squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw against FC Volendam after holding talks with manager John Heitinga, who concluded the striker was “not focused” amid uncertainty over his future. Ajax have reportedly given Brobbey time and space to arrange a potential move, with Sunderland emerging as a surprise contender for his signature.

Brobbey has been linked with several European clubs throughout the summer, rejecting an approach from Como and turning down a move to Stade Rennes, while Lille and Roma also considered but ultimately passed on offers. Fulham are understood to have made contact over a possible loan, but Ajax are only interested in a permanent transfer.

The forward is expected to command a fee in the region of £21million to £25million, with Ajax having initially paid £16.25million to re-sign him from RB Leipzig in 2022. Brobbey has since scored 56 goals and provided 24 assists in 163 appearances for the Dutch giants and was named Ajax Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season after hitting 22 goals across all competitions.

Sunderland’s pursuit of Brobbey comes as Régis Le Bris looks to add another striker before the 7pm deadline, while the club are also understood to be working on bringing in a new central defender. With Ajax needing to act quickly if a deal is agreed — the Dutch transfer window closes 16 hours after England’s — Brobbey’s future could become one of the most significant stories to watch on deadline day.

Le Bris offers Dan Neil contract update

Le Bris has provided an update on the club’s ongoing contract talks with midfielder Dan Neil, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

Neil could leave for nothing next summer if no agreement is reached, but Le Bris remains optimistic that a solution can still be found before the player can technically sign for another club in January. “It’s the normal life of a player and a club,” Le Bris said.

The Sunderland head coach added: “It is always a shared decision in the end. If we can’t find a solution and he stays, then I, as a manager, will be happy because he is a good player and a good person. He is really well-connected with the project.”

However, Le Bris still sounded hopeful when pressed further on the situation between Neil and the club: “Then at the end of the season, if he has to leave, then he will leave if we can’t find any other solution. I still think there is a chance of progress [over a contract], though. I am still optimistic.”

Neil, 23, reportedly turned down interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs earlier this summer to remain at Sunderland and fight for his place in Le Bris’ side. Despite fierce competition for midfield spots following a significant summer investment, his focus remains on fulfilling his boyhood ambition of representing his hometown club in the Premier League. Despite that, a new deal between Neil and Sunderland has yet to be agreed upon.

