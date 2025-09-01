A former Sunderland academy prospect has sealed a record-breaking move abroad after leaving Leeds United

Former Sunderland academy prospect Sam Greenwood has completed a permanent move from Leeds United to Polish side Pogon Szczecin for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who began his career at Hebburn Town Juniors before progressing through Sunderland’s academy, has signed a three-year deal with the Ekstraklasa club, with an option for a further year. Reports in Poland suggest the fee is between £1.5million and £1.7million, making Greenwood the most expensive signing in Pogon’s history.

Greenwood joined Arsenal’s academy from Sunderland in 2018 for a reported £500,000, before completing a move to Leeds United in the summer of 2020 for around £1.5million. During his time at Leeds, he made 35 senior appearances and scored his first Premier League goal in a 4-3 win over Bournemouth at Elland Road in November 2022. Greenwood also started Leeds’ crucial 2-1 win over Brentford on the final day of the 2021-22 season, a result that secured the club’s Premier League survival.

The England youth international spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Middlesbrough, where he scored against his hometown club Sunderland in a 4-0 Tees-Wear derby win at the Stadium of Light, before spending last season on loan at Preston North End. Greenwood now begins a new chapter in Poland with Pogon Szczecin, who are competing in the Ekstraklasa.

Le Bris offers Dan Neil contract update

Le Bris has provided an update on the club’s ongoing contract talks with midfielder Dan Neil, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

Neil could leave for nothing next summer if no agreement is reached, but Le Bris remains optimistic that a solution can still be found before the player can technically sign for another club in January. “It’s the normal life of a player and a club,” Le Bris said.

The Sunderland head coach added: “It is always a shared decision in the end. If we can’t find a solution and he stays, then I, as a manager, will be happy because he is a good player and a good person. He is really well-connected with the project.”

However, Le Bris still sounded hopeful when pressed further on the situation between Neil and the club: “Then at the end of the season, if he has to leave, then he will leave if we can’t find any other solution. I still think there is a chance of progress [over a contract], though. I am still optimistic.”

Neil, 23, reportedly turned down interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs earlier this summer to remain at Sunderland and fight for his place in Le Bris’ side. Despite fierce competition for midfield spots following a significant summer investment, his focus remains on fulfilling his boyhood ambition of representing his hometown club in the Premier League. Despite that, a new deal between Neil and Sunderland has yet to be agreed upon.

