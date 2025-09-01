Sunderland could be set for one of the most dramatic deadline days in the club’s recent history, with owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus potentially sanctioning an extraordinary £83.2million summer outlay if all of their key transfer targets are secured before tonight’s 7pm deadline.
The Black Cats have already completed several high-profile deals this window, including Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi, Granit Xhaka, Robin Roefs, Omar Alderete and Nordi Mukiele. On top of that, Sunderland could be set to spend big once again on deadline day
While incomings remain a priority, several departures are also on the table. Le Bris has already confirmed that Harrison Jones could leave on loan, with EFL and international interest in the versatile 20-year-old, while Ahmed Abdullahi is also expected to depart temporarily. Jenson Seelt’s situation remains under consideration, with his pathway to consistent minutes unclear following multiple defensive additions this summer.
Le Bris hinted that Sunderland’s plans could go right down to the wire: “The last couple of days are always a crazy period. I think every club waits until the last minute to decide.” If the Black Cats secure their incomings and a handful of strategic outgoings, it could represent one of the club’s boldest-ever deadline day statements under Louis-Dreyfus’ ownership.
We’ve taken a look — with a pinch of salt — at what Sunderland’s strongest XI and bench could look like by the end of deadline day if the ambitious transfer plans are completed: