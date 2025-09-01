Kyril Louis-Dreyfus sanctions £83.2m deadline day spend: Sunderland's dream squad after transfer window

How Sunderland’s squad could look after tonight’s 7pm transfer deadline if the rumours turn out to be true...

Sunderland could be set for one of the most dramatic deadline days in the club’s recent history, with owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus potentially sanctioning an extraordinary £83.2million summer outlay if all of their key transfer targets are secured before tonight’s 7pm deadline.

The Black Cats have already completed several high-profile deals this window, including Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi, Granit Xhaka, Robin Roefs, Omar Alderete and Nordi Mukiele. On top of that, Sunderland could be set to spend big once again on deadline day

While incomings remain a priority, several departures are also on the table. Le Bris has already confirmed that Harrison Jones could leave on loan, with EFL and international interest in the versatile 20-year-old, while Ahmed Abdullahi is also expected to depart temporarily. Jenson Seelt’s situation remains under consideration, with his pathway to consistent minutes unclear following multiple defensive additions this summer.

Le Bris hinted that Sunderland’s plans could go right down to the wire: “The last couple of days are always a crazy period. I think every club waits until the last minute to decide.” If the Black Cats secure their incomings and a handful of strategic outgoings, it could represent one of the club’s boldest-ever deadline day statements under Louis-Dreyfus’ ownership.

We’ve taken a look — with a pinch of salt — at what Sunderland’s strongest XI and bench could look like by the end of deadline day if the ambitious transfer plans are completed:

The goalkeeper started the season against West Ham at the Stadium of Light following his £11.5million move and retained his place for the Burnley game and saved a penalty against Brentford. | Getty Images

The homegrown Sunderland goalkeeper was on the bench against West Ham, Burnley and Brentford. | Sunderland's Anthony Patterson - Photo by Frank Reid

Simon Moore signed a two-year deal at Sunderland last summer and will provide cover in the Premier League. | Frank Reid

Sunderland have struck an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign Lutsharel Geertruida on an initial loan deal with an option to buy, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein. The 25-year-old Netherlands international has been granted permission to undergo a medical ahead of completing his move to the Stadium of Light before the transfer window closes. The Black Cats looked to have hijacked Olympique de Marseille’s move for the versatile defender. The option price could be around the £17million mark. | Getty Images

